After a robust opening, Venkat Prabhu’s action thriller GOAT (The Greatest of All Time), starring “Thalapathy” Vijay in dual roles, has experienced a significant decline in box office collections, earnings dropped to ₹24.75 crore.

The film’s second-day earnings are projected to be considerably lower than its opening-day earnings of ₹44 crore, marking a 43.75% decline. In total, the film has accumulated ₹68.75 crore.

As reported by Sacnilk, on Friday, GOAT recorded an overall Tamil occupancy rate of 60.38%.

The occupancy for Day 2 in Tamil (2D) theatres was as follows:

Morning Shows: 45.99%

Afternoon Shows: 55.14%

Evening Shows: 66.06%

Night Shows: 74.32%

Here’s a summary of the occupancy rates for GOAT on its second day across various regions:

Chennai: 88.75%

Bengaluru: 34.25%

Madurai: 63.75%

Coimbatore: 79.75%

Pondicherry: 93.75%

Salem: 67.25%

Vellore: 67.50%

Dindigul: 91.25%

Kochi: 22.00%

Trichy: 94.50%

Trivandrum: 27.00%

Mumbai: 24.75%

National Capital Region (NCR): 10.00%

Thalapathy Vijay has captivated fans with his dynamic performance in the trailer for his upcoming film GOAT. In the trailer, Vijay is showcased as a field agent and spy with an impressive record of over 65 successful missions. It also offers a peek at his dual role, portraying both a father and a son.

Directed by Venkat Prabhu and produced by Kalpathi S. Aghoram, Kalpathi S. Ganesh, and Kalpathi S. Suresh of AGS Entertainment, GOAT is anticipated to be a period science fiction film. The film features a star-studded cast, including Prashanth, Prabhudheva, Sneha, Ajmal Ameer, Vaibhav, Laila, Mohan, Aravind Akash, and Ajay Raj, who will play key roles as both allies and adversaries.