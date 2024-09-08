GOAT Box Office collection Day 3: Thalapathy Vijay’s film joins ₹100 crore club, mints ₹33 crore on Saturday

GOAT Box Office Collection Day 3: Thalapathy Vijay's film GOAT saw a significant rise in Box Office collection on Day 3, minted 33 crore. Total earnings reached 102.5 crore in three days. Check full statistics here

Fareha Naaz
Published8 Sep 2024, 08:33 AM IST
GOAT review: ‘Highly predictable’ to ‘perfect entertainer’; Thalapathy Vijay’s movie gets mixed reactions from public
GOAT review: ‘Highly predictable’ to ‘perfect entertainer’; Thalapathy Vijay’s movie gets mixed reactions from public(Screengrab from YouTube/T-Series)

GOAT Box Office collection Day 3: Thalapathy Vijay starrer GOAT (The Greatest of All Time), witnessed a significant uptick of 29.41 percent in its collection on Saturday. Sacnilk reported that the action thriller raked in 33 crore net at the Box Office on September 7.

The Kollywood film has accumulated 102.5 crore net during its three-day run. Venkat Prabhu's directorial action thriller witnessed a robust opening on Day 1, minted 44 crore net on its release day. Starring “Thalapathy” Vijay in dual roles, GOAT's Box office numbers plunged significantly on Friday. On its second day in theatres, the action-thriller, made on a budget of INR 400 crore, raked in 25.5 crore net.

Also Read | GOAT Box Office Collection Day 2: Vijay’s film sees dip, mints only ₹24.75 crore

According to film industry tracker Sacnilk, GOAT registered an overall Tamil occupancy rate of 72.58 percent on Saturday. Meanwhile, the AGS Entertainment production film recorded an overall 20.01 percent Hindi occupancy on the same day. Dindigul city registered maximum occupancy of 98.25 percent followed by Pondicherry and Trichy, both with occupancy rates of 97.50 percent.

Also Read | GOAT review: Check public reactions for Thalapathy Vijay’s movie

Apart from Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar (with pseudo name ‘Thalapathy Vijay’), the star cast features, Prabhu Deva, Prashanth, Ajmal Ameer, Sneha, Meenakshii Chaudhary, Vaibhav, Laila, Mohan, Aravind Akash, and Ajay Raj and Yogi Babu in significant roles. Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial Leo stood as Thalapathy Vijay's previous successful action-drama film that grossed big numbers at the Box Office.

Film trade analyst Taran adarsh in a social media post on X (formerly Twitter) said Sunday “will be crucial, especially in mass-market regions, where the film needs to pick up steam. A noticeable upturn in these pockets could stabilize the *extended weekend* performance.”

Also Read | GOAT Box Office Collection Day 1: Thalapathy Vijay’s movie mints ₹43 crore

Ahimsa Entertainment in a post on X noted that GOAT raked in £527k at the UK Box Office during its two-day run, “TheGreatestOfAllTime hits £527k at the UK box office in 2 days! More shows have been added today, expected to be EVEN BIGGER!”

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:8 Sep 2024, 08:33 AM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsGOAT Box Office collection Day 3: Thalapathy Vijay’s film joins ₹100 crore club, mints ₹33 crore on Saturday

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    151.25
    03:59 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    -0.5 (-0.33%)

    State Bank Of India

    782.60
    03:55 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    -36 (-4.4%)

    Bharat Electronics

    283.65
    03:58 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    -6.95 (-2.39%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    176.65
    03:56 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    -4.55 (-2.51%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Gujarat Fluorochemicals

    3,809.40
    03:41 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    282.65 (8.01%)

    Glenmark Life Sciences

    1,149.55
    03:55 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    56.05 (5.13%)

    SBI Cards & Payment Services

    800.40
    03:55 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    32.9 (4.29%)

    Sumitomo Chemical India

    537.50
    03:48 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    20.55 (3.98%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,360.00-384.00
      Chennai
      73,310.00-578.00
      Delhi
      73,460.00-68.00
      Kolkata
      73,310.00285.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue