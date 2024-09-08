GOAT Box Office Collection Day 3: Thalapathy Vijay's film GOAT saw a significant rise in Box Office collection on Day 3, minted ₹ 33 crore. Total earnings reached ₹ 102.5 crore in three days. Check full statistics here

GOAT Box Office collection Day 3: Thalapathy Vijay starrer GOAT (The Greatest of All Time), witnessed a significant uptick of 29.41 percent in its collection on Saturday. Sacnilk reported that the action thriller raked in ₹33 crore net at the Box Office on September 7.

The Kollywood film has accumulated ₹102.5 crore net during its three-day run. Venkat Prabhu's directorial action thriller witnessed a robust opening on Day 1, minted ₹44 crore net on its release day. Starring "Thalapathy" Vijay in dual roles, GOAT's Box office numbers plunged significantly on Friday. On its second day in theatres, the action-thriller, made on a budget of INR 400 crore, raked in ₹25.5 crore net.

According to film industry tracker Sacnilk, GOAT registered an overall Tamil occupancy rate of 72.58 percent on Saturday. Meanwhile, the AGS Entertainment production film recorded an overall 20.01 percent Hindi occupancy on the same day. Dindigul city registered maximum occupancy of 98.25 percent followed by Pondicherry and Trichy, both with occupancy rates of 97.50 percent.

Apart from Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar (with pseudo name ‘Thalapathy Vijay’), the star cast features, Prabhu Deva, Prashanth, Ajmal Ameer, Sneha, Meenakshii Chaudhary, Vaibhav, Laila, Mohan, Aravind Akash, and Ajay Raj and Yogi Babu in significant roles. Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial Leo stood as Thalapathy Vijay's previous successful action-drama film that grossed big numbers at the Box Office.

Film trade analyst Taran adarsh in a social media post on X (formerly Twitter) said Sunday “will be crucial, especially in mass-market regions, where the film needs to pick up steam. A noticeable upturn in these pockets could stabilize the *extended weekend* performance."