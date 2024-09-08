Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / Trends/  GOAT Box Office collection Day 3: Thalapathy Vijay's film joins 100 crore club, mints 33 crore on Saturday

GOAT Box Office collection Day 3: Thalapathy Vijay's film joins ₹100 crore club, mints ₹33 crore on Saturday

Fareha Naaz

GOAT Box Office Collection Day 3: Thalapathy Vijay's film GOAT saw a significant rise in Box Office collection on Day 3, minted 33 crore. Total earnings reached 102.5 crore in three days. Check full statistics here

GOAT review: ‘Highly predictable’ to ‘perfect entertainer’; Thalapathy Vijay’s movie gets mixed reactions from public

GOAT Box Office collection Day 3: Thalapathy Vijay starrer GOAT (The Greatest of All Time), witnessed a significant uptick of 29.41 percent in its collection on Saturday. Sacnilk reported that the action thriller raked in 33 crore net at the Box Office on September 7.

The Kollywood film has accumulated 102.5 crore net during its three-day run. Venkat Prabhu's directorial action thriller witnessed a robust opening on Day 1, minted 44 crore net on its release day. Starring “Thalapathy" Vijay in dual roles, GOAT's Box office numbers plunged significantly on Friday. On its second day in theatres, the action-thriller, made on a budget of INR 400 crore, raked in 25.5 crore net.

According to film industry tracker Sacnilk, GOAT registered an overall Tamil occupancy rate of 72.58 percent on Saturday. Meanwhile, the AGS Entertainment production film recorded an overall 20.01 percent Hindi occupancy on the same day. Dindigul city registered maximum occupancy of 98.25 percent followed by Pondicherry and Trichy, both with occupancy rates of 97.50 percent.

Apart from Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar (with pseudo name ‘Thalapathy Vijay’), the star cast features, Prabhu Deva, Prashanth, Ajmal Ameer, Sneha, Meenakshii Chaudhary, Vaibhav, Laila, Mohan, Aravind Akash, and Ajay Raj and Yogi Babu in significant roles. Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial Leo stood as Thalapathy Vijay's previous successful action-drama film that grossed big numbers at the Box Office.

Film trade analyst Taran adarsh in a social media post on X (formerly Twitter) said Sunday “will be crucial, especially in mass-market regions, where the film needs to pick up steam. A noticeable upturn in these pockets could stabilize the *extended weekend* performance."

Ahimsa Entertainment in a post on X noted that GOAT raked in £527k at the UK Box Office during its two-day run, “TheGreatestOfAllTime hits £527k at the UK box office in 2 days! More shows have been added today, expected to be EVEN BIGGER!"

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.