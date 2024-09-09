Hello User
GOAT box office collection Day 4: Thalapathy Vijay’s movie well into ₹100 crore club, pulls ₹34.20 crore on Sunday

Jocelyn Fernandes

GOAT box office collection Day 4: GOAT, starring Thalapathy Vijay, recorded a 3% increase in box office collection on Day 4, earning approximately 34.20 crore over the weekend.

GOAT box office collection day 4: Since its release, the movie has earned an estimated 137.2 crore, as per Sacnilk data.

GOAT box office collection Day 4: Thalapathy Vijay starrer GOAT (The Greatest of All Time), saw a nearly 3 per cent increase in its collection on Sunday (September 8), minting an estimated 34.20 crore at the week end, as per data on Sacnilk.

Overall, the movie has joined the ‘100 Crore Club’ earning an estimated 137.2 crore total since release, as per Sacnilk.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh, in a social media post on X (formerly Twitter), had said Sunday would be “crucial, especially in mass-market regions, where the film needs to pick up steam. A noticeable upturn in these pockets could stabilize the *extended weekend* performance."

Collection Details

On Day 4, GOAT movie earned a total of 34.20 crore, of this the majority of 30 crore came from Tamil language screenings, followed by 2.7 crore from Hindi, and 1.5 crore from Telugu, as per the data estimates.

Further, since release, the movie has gained an estimated 121.05 crore from Tamil audiences, followed by estimated 8.3 crore in Hindi and estimated 7.85 crore from Telugu, for a total of 137.2 crore, data showed.

GOAT Movie Occupancy

GOAT movie had an overall 71.39 per cent occupancy during Tamil screenings on Sunday (September 8). Of this, morning shows had 61.65 per cent occupancy, afternoon shows had 78.03 per cent, evening shows had 77.93 per cent, and night shows had 67.96 per cent audiences.

Further, for Hindi screenings on September 8, the theatres saw 24.55 per cent overall occupancy. Of this, morning shows had 10.37 per cent occupancy, afternoon shows had 25.90 per cent, evening shows had 35.42 per cent, and night shows had 26.50 per cent audiences.

And in Telugu screenings on Sunday, cinema goers filled 21.66 per cent overall occupancy. Of this, morning movie shows had 15.72 per cent occupancy, afternoon shows had 24.99 per cent, evening shows had 23.84 per cent, and night shows had 22.09 per cent audiences.

About GOAT

Directed by Venkat Prabhu and produced by AGS Entertainment, The Greatest of All Time or GOAT is an action thriller movie.

Besides Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar (with pseudo name ‘Thalapathy Vijay’), the star cast features Prabhu Deva, Prashanth, Ajmal Ameer, Sneha, Meenakshii Chaudhary, Vaibhav, Laila, Mohan, Aravind Akash, and Ajay Raj and Yogi Babu in significant roles.

