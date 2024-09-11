GOAT Box Office Collection Day 6: GOAT, starring Thalapathy Vijay, collected ₹ 10.50 crore on Day 6, totalling ₹ 162.25 crore in India. Released on September 5, it earned over ₹ 300 crore worldwide, making it Vijay's second film to achieve this milestone.

GOAT Box Office Collection Day 6: The Greatest of All Time, popularly known as GOAT, collected ₹10.50 crore on Day 6, as per early estimates.

The Action movie, starring Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role, is directed by Venkat Prabhu and produced by AGS Entertainment. The Telugu movie also stars Prabhu Deva, Vijay Chandrasekhar, Prashanth, Ajmal Ameer, Sneha, Yogi Babu and Meenakshii Chaudhary in key roles.

Let's take a look at GOAT's domestic box office collection. The movie was released on September 5 and collected ₹44 crore on its release day. The initial craze about the movie apparently dissolved significantly on the next day. With a drop of over 42%, the movie minted ₹25.5 crore on the first Friday.

However, the movie picked its pace on Saturday. There was a jump of more than 30%, and it collected ₹33.5 crore. On Sunday, the Vijay starrer held its fort and earned ₹34 crore.

There was a massive drop on the first Monday. The Telugu action movie collected ₹14.75 crore, showing a drop of over 56%. On Tuesday, there was a drop of nearly 29% as the movie earned ₹10.50 crore. So far, the total India net collection stands at ₹162.25 crore.

The India gross collection stands at ₹178 crore, with ₹125 crore from the overseas market. The total worldwide gross box office collection of the movie is now ₹303 crore.

Vijay’s second ₹ 300-crore movie This is the second movie in actor Vijay’s career to earn more than ₹300 crore worldwide. It surpassed Vijay’s 2023 action thriller Varisu, which also starred Rashmika Mandanna and collected ₹297.50 crore.

GOAT is, however, far away from breaching Leo’s worldwide gross box office collection, which stands at ₹606 crore. With GOAT crossing ₹300 crore, it joins the elite club of just seven Telugu movies that have crossed the box-office mark.

Vijay is now the only actor other than Rajinikanth (2.0 and Jailer) with two ₹300-crore Telugu movies.

Disclosure: Numbers have been sourced from Sacnilk