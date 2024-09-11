Hello User
GOAT Box Office Collection Day 6: Thalapathy Vijay matches Rajinikanth's record as his movie collects over 300 crore

GOAT Box Office Collection Day 6: Thalapathy Vijay matches Rajinikanth’s record as his movie collects over ₹300 crore

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

GOAT Box Office Collection Day 6: GOAT, starring Thalapathy Vijay, collected 10.50 crore on Day 6, totalling 162.25 crore in India. Released on September 5, it earned over 300 crore worldwide, making it Vijay's second film to achieve this milestone.

GOAT Box Office Collection Day 6: The Greatest of All Time, popularly known as GOAT, collected 10.50 crore on Day 6, as per early estimates.

The Action movie, starring Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role, is directed by Venkat Prabhu and produced by AGS Entertainment. The Telugu movie also stars Prabhu Deva, Vijay Chandrasekhar, Prashanth, Ajmal Ameer, Sneha, Yogi Babu and Meenakshii Chaudhary in key roles.

Let’s take a look at GOAT’s domestic box office collection. The movie was released on September 5 and collected 44 crore on its release day. The initial craze about the movie apparently dissolved significantly on the next day. With a drop of over 42%, the movie minted 25.5 crore on the first Friday.

However, the movie picked its pace on Saturday. There was a jump of more than 30%, and it collected 33.5 crore. On Sunday, the Vijay starrer held its fort and earned 34 crore.

There was a massive drop on the first Monday. The Telugu action movie collected 14.75 crore, showing a drop of over 56%. On Tuesday, there was a drop of nearly 29% as the movie earned 10.50 crore. So far, the total India net collection stands at 162.25 crore.

The India gross collection stands at 178 crore, with 125 crore from the overseas market. The total worldwide gross box office collection of the movie is now 303 crore.

Vijay’s second 300-crore movie

This is the second movie in actor Vijay’s career to earn more than 300 crore worldwide. It surpassed Vijay’s 2023 action thriller Varisu, which also starred Rashmika Mandanna and collected 297.50 crore.

GOAT is, however, far away from breaching Leo’s worldwide gross box office collection, which stands at 606 crore. With GOAT crossing 300 crore, it joins the elite club of just seven Telugu movies that have crossed the box-office mark.

Vijay is now the only actor other than Rajinikanth (2.0 and Jailer) with two 300-crore Telugu movies.

Disclosure: Numbers have been sourced from Sacnilk

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak, spinning the digital news scene since 2012, crafts trendy articles for LiveMint.
