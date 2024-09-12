GOAT Box Office Collection Day 7: Thalapathy Vijay vs Superstar Rajinikanth’s Jailer; who’s winning?

GOAT Box Office Collection Day 7: Telugu film The Greatest of All Time, also known as GOAT, earned an estimated ₹8.38 crore on the seventh day since its release. The action movie, directed by Venkat Prabhu and produced by AGS Entertainment, features Thalapathy Vijay in the main role.

The movie also includes performances by Prabhu Deva, Vijay Chandrasekhar, Prashanth, Ajmal Ameer, Sneha, Yogi Babu and Meenaakshi Chaudhary in prominent roles.

GOAT’s domestic box office collection saw an impressive start. Released on September 5, it earned ₹44 crore on the first day. However, the frenzy around it seemed to wane by the following day, with a noticeable drop of over 42%. Friday's earnings dropped to ₹25.5 crore.

Saturday witnessed a recovery, with a 30% increase leading to a collection of ₹33.5 crore. By Sunday, the Vijay starrer maintained momentum, securing ₹34 crore.

The Telugu action film saw a significant drop in earnings on its first Monday, bringing in ₹14.75 crore, a decrease of more than 56%. On Tuesday, the collection dropped further by nearly 29%, with earnings of ₹10.50 crore. With ₹8.38 crore on the seventh day, the film's total net collection within India has reached ₹171.13 crore.

The gross figure for India amounts to ₹191.2 crore, with an additional ₹126.8 crore from international markets. The worldwide gross box office earnings have climbed to ₹318 crore.

Vijay vs Rajinikanth Thalapathy Vijay’s GOAT is now locking horns with Superstar Rajinikanth’s Jailer. Social media battles have been going on about GOAT beating Jailer’s overseas collections. Let’s check the figures.

Jailer earned ₹348.55 crore net in India while the gross domestic collection was ₹408.5 crore. The total worldwide collection was ₹604.5 crore, with ₹196 crore earned in the overseas market. On the other hand, GOAT’s overseas collection is quite behind at ₹ ₹126.8 crore. After Day 7, Jailer earned ₹225.65 crore in the domestic market.

However, what may encourage Vijay fans is that Rajinikanth’s Jailer earned it in 8 weeks while it’s just the 8th day for Vijay’s GOAT.