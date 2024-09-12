Hello User
Business News/ News / Trends/  GOAT Box Office Collection Day 7: Thalapathy Vijay vs Superstar Rajinikanth’s Jailer; who’s winning?

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

The Greatest of All Time (GOAT) earned 8.38 crore on Day 7, totaling 171.13 crore domestically. Despite early success, it has seen fluctuating earnings. GOAT's overseas collection is 126.8 crore, trailing behind Rajinikanth's Jailer.

GOAT Box Office Collection Day 7: Telugu film The Greatest of All Time, also known as GOAT, earned an estimated 8.38 crore on the seventh day since its release. The action movie, directed by Venkat Prabhu and produced by AGS Entertainment, features Thalapathy Vijay in the main role.

The movie also includes performances by Prabhu Deva, Vijay Chandrasekhar, Prashanth, Ajmal Ameer, Sneha, Yogi Babu and Meenaakshi Chaudhary in prominent roles.

GOAT’s domestic box office collection saw an impressive start. Released on September 5, it earned 44 crore on the first day. However, the frenzy around it seemed to wane by the following day, with a noticeable drop of over 42%. Friday's earnings dropped to 25.5 crore.

Saturday witnessed a recovery, with a 30% increase leading to a collection of 33.5 crore. By Sunday, the Vijay starrer maintained momentum, securing 34 crore.

The Telugu action film saw a significant drop in earnings on its first Monday, bringing in 14.75 crore, a decrease of more than 56%. On Tuesday, the collection dropped further by nearly 29%, with earnings of 10.50 crore. With 8.38 crore on the seventh day, the film's total net collection within India has reached 171.13 crore.

The gross figure for India amounts to 191.2 crore, with an additional 126.8 crore from international markets. The worldwide gross box office earnings have climbed to 318 crore.

Vijay vs Rajinikanth

Thalapathy Vijay’s GOAT is now locking horns with Superstar Rajinikanth’s Jailer. Social media battles have been going on about GOAT beating Jailer’s overseas collections. Let’s check the figures.

Jailer earned 348.55 crore net in India while the gross domestic collection was 408.5 crore. The total worldwide collection was 604.5 crore, with 196 crore earned in the overseas market. On the other hand, GOAT’s overseas collection is quite behind at 126.8 crore. After Day 7, Jailer earned 225.65 crore in the domestic market.

However, what may encourage Vijay fans is that Rajinikanth’s Jailer earned it in 8 weeks while it’s just the 8th day for Vijay’s GOAT.

Disclosure: Numbers have been sourced from Sacnilk

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak, spinning the digital news scene since 2012, crafts trendy articles for LiveMint.
