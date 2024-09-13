GOAT Box Office Collection Day 8: Thalapathy Vijay’s movie sees slight drop; mints over ₹177 crore

  • GOAT Box Office Collection Day 8: GOAT, Directed by Venkat Prabhu and produced by AGS Entertainment, witnessed a slight drop in its collection on its eighth day. 

Livemint
Updated13 Sep 2024, 06:52 AM IST
GOAT review: ‘Highly predictable’ to ‘perfect entertainer’; Thalapathy Vijay’s movie gets mixed reactions from public
GOAT review: ‘Highly predictable’ to ‘perfect entertainer’; Thalapathy Vijay’s movie gets mixed reactions from public(Screengrab from YouTube/T-Series)

Telugu film The Greatest of All Time, also known as GOAT, witnessed a slight drop in its daily earnings as the film minted an estimated 6.50 crore on the eight day since its release, as per Sacnilk.com. Directed by Venkat Prabhu and produced by AGS Entertainment, the action movie features Thalapathy Vijay in the main role.

Also Read | GOAT Box Office Day 7: it’s Thalapathy Vijay vs Superstar Rajinikanth

According to data from Sacnilk.com, the film has amassed a net collection of 177.75 crore in India. The occupancy rate stood at 24.15 percent for the Tamil version, 8 percent for the Hindi version, and 13.27 percent for the Telugu version on the eight day.

Also Read | GOAT review: Check public reactions for Thalapathy Vijay’s movie

Speaking of it worldwide collection, the Thalapathy Vijay's movie has already crossed 300 crore mark. Notably, this is also his second film to cross more than 300 crore worldwide.

Also Read | Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam officially registered as political party

His film Leo's gross box office collection stood at 606 crore. On the other hand, Vijay’s 2023 action thriller Varisu, which also starred Rashmika Mandanna had collected 297.50 crore.

About GOAT

Apart from Thalapaty Vijay, the film also stars Prabhu Deva, Vijay Chandrasekhar, Prashanth, Ajmal Ameer, Sneha, Yogi Babu and Meenakshii Chaudhary in key roles. Vijay plays a field agent and spy who has carried out over 65 successful operations in his career. The film's trailer gave a glimpse of Vijay's double role, playing a father-son duo.

GOAT reviews

Fans were captivated by his dynamic portrayal in the trailer for the film 'GOAT.' Speaking about reviews, the film received mixed reviews from the audience. Though people were moved by Thalapathy Vijay’s performance, some, however, found it an average film. Some reviews on social media called the 1st half surprising and called the 2nd half laggy and highly predictable.

Thalapathy Vijay in list of highest celebrity taxpayers

He is ranked second on Fortune India Magazine's list of top celebrity taxpayers, just behind Shah Rukh Khan. This ranking is part of Fortune India's 'The Star Cast' list, which highlights celebrities based on their advance tax payments. He is reported to have paid an advance tax of 80 crore, followed by Salman Khan and Amitabh Bachchan at 75 crore and 71 crore, respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:13 Sep 2024, 06:52 AM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsGOAT Box Office Collection Day 8: Thalapathy Vijay’s movie sees slight drop; mints over ₹177 crore

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    151.75
    03:59 PM | 12 SEP 2024
    3.6 (2.43%)

    Bharat Electronics

    291.65
    03:57 PM | 12 SEP 2024
    3.6 (1.25%)

    Indus Towers

    433.20
    03:55 PM | 12 SEP 2024
    5.1 (1.19%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation

    343.55
    03:57 PM | 12 SEP 2024
    3.25 (0.96%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Engineers India

    227.05
    03:57 PM | 12 SEP 2024
    17.45 (8.33%)

    Century Textiles & Industries

    2,788.10
    03:41 PM | 12 SEP 2024
    174.75 (6.69%)

    Gujarat Fluorochemicals

    4,298.70
    03:47 PM | 12 SEP 2024
    266.55 (6.61%)

    FDC

    612.40
    03:48 PM | 12 SEP 2024
    35.1 (6.08%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,200.000.00
      Chennai
      72,220.000.00
      Delhi
      72,890.000.00
      Kolkata
      74,510.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

        Yes, Continue