Telugu film The Greatest of All Time, also known as GOAT, witnessed a slight drop in its daily earnings as the film minted an estimated ₹6.50 crore on the eight day since its release, as per Sacnilk.com. Directed by Venkat Prabhu and produced by AGS Entertainment, the action movie features Thalapathy Vijay in the main role. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to data from Sacnilk.com, the film has amassed a net collection of ₹177.75 crore in India. The occupancy rate stood at 24.15 percent for the Tamil version, 8 percent for the Hindi version, and 13.27 percent for the Telugu version on the eight day.

Speaking of it worldwide collection, the Thalapathy Vijay's movie has already crossed ₹300 crore mark. Notably, this is also his second film to cross more than ₹300 crore worldwide. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

His film Leo's gross box office collection stood at ₹606 crore. On the other hand, Vijay’s 2023 action thriller Varisu, which also starred Rashmika Mandanna had collected ₹297.50 crore.

About GOAT Apart from Thalapaty Vijay, the film also stars Prabhu Deva, Vijay Chandrasekhar, Prashanth, Ajmal Ameer, Sneha, Yogi Babu and Meenakshii Chaudhary in key roles. Vijay plays a field agent and spy who has carried out over 65 successful operations in his career. The film's trailer gave a glimpse of Vijay's double role, playing a father-son duo.

GOAT reviews Fans were captivated by his dynamic portrayal in the trailer for the film 'GOAT.' Speaking about reviews, the film received mixed reviews from the audience. Though people were moved by Thalapathy Vijay’s performance, some, however, found it an average film. Some reviews on social media called the 1st half surprising and called the 2nd half laggy and highly predictable. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}