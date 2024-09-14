Thalapathy Vijay's movie, The Greatest of All Time, earned ₹ 186.5 crore in its first nine days. On September 13, it collected ₹ 6.5 crore, an indication of the slump in the movie's business in theatres

GOAT BO Collection day 9: Continuing its powerful performance at the box office, Thalapathy Vijay's movie, The Greatest of All Time, earned an estimated ₹184.5 crore in the first nine days of its release. According to the industry tracker Sacnilk, the movie famous as GOAT earned a total of ₹6.5 crore on Friday, September 13.

Directed by Venkat Prabhu and produced by AGS Entertainment, the movie witnessed a slight drop in its day eighth collection. The movie continued to grow slowly and steadily on Friday and is likely to earn more on the weekend.

GOAT Day 9 BO Collection The movie earned an estimated ₹6.5 crore on day 9, bringing its estimated domestic collection (net) to ₹184.5 crore. The first-week collection of the movie stood at ₹178 crore (including ₹156.4 crore in Tamil, ₹11.3 crore in Hindi, and ₹10.3 crore in Telugu). The movie's overall Tamil occupancy stood at 33.07% on Friday, September 13. The movie has also crossed the ₹300 mark in terms of worldwide collection and has earned the title of the biggest Tamil grosser of 2024.

Joseph Vijay's previous movie, Leo, was a box office blockbuster, collecting ₹606 crore. His other movie, Varisu, also performed impressively and earned ₹297.50 crore.