Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / Trends/  GOAT Box Office Collection Day 9: Tamil action starring Thalapathy Vijay earns over 184 crore

GOAT Box Office Collection Day 9: Tamil action starring Thalapathy Vijay earns over 184 crore

Livemint

Thalapathy Vijay's movie, The Greatest of All Time, earned 186.5 crore in its first nine days. On September 13, it collected 6.5 crore, an indication of the slump in the movie's business in theatres

GOAT Box Office Collection Day 9: Thalapathy Vijay's movie earns 177 crore in India till Friday.

GOAT BO Collection day 9: Continuing its powerful performance at the box office, Thalapathy Vijay's movie, The Greatest of All Time, earned an estimated 184.5 crore in the first nine days of its release. According to the industry tracker Sacnilk, the movie famous as GOAT earned a total of 6.5 crore on Friday, September 13.

Directed by Venkat Prabhu and produced by AGS Entertainment, the movie witnessed a slight drop in its day eighth collection. The movie continued to grow slowly and steadily on Friday and is likely to earn more on the weekend.

GOAT Day 9 BO Collection

The movie earned an estimated 6.5 crore on day 9, bringing its estimated domestic collection (net) to 184.5 crore. The first-week collection of the movie stood at 178 crore (including 156.4 crore in Tamil, 11.3 crore in Hindi, and 10.3 crore in Telugu). The movie's overall Tamil occupancy stood at 33.07% on Friday, September 13. The movie has also crossed the 300 mark in terms of worldwide collection and has earned the title of the biggest Tamil grosser of 2024.

Joseph Vijay's previous movie, Leo, was a box office blockbuster, collecting 606 crore. His other movie, Varisu, also performed impressively and earned 297.50 crore.

About GOAT

GOAT is a Tamil science fiction film which stars actors Prashanth, Prabhudheva, Sneha, Ajmal Ameer, Vaibhav, Laila, Mohan, Aravind Akash and Ajay Raj in addition to Joseph Vijay, who was last seen in his box office superhit Leo, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Movie posters and trailer provide a glimpse of Vijay's double role, playing a father and son. Vijay plays the role of a field agent and spy who has carrier out more than 60 operations in his career. The movie earned massive response from the audience, especially Vijay's fans who showed up in large numbers in cinema theatres to watch the movie.

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.