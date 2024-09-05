GOAT review: ‘Highly predictable’ to ‘perfect entertainer’; Thalapathy Vijay’s movie gets mixed reactions from public

GOAT has hit theatres in India, sparking mixed reviews. While some praise Thalapathy Vijay's stellar performance and action, others criticize its predictability and pacing, particularly in the second half. Directed by Venkat Prabhu, the film was reportedly made with a budget of 300–400 crore.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated5 Sep 2024, 11:24 AM IST
GOAT, or The Greatest of All Time, has been released in theatres with fan frenzy across India. Early public reviews are coming on social media. While some are really moved by Thalapathy Vijay’s performance, some find it “average”.

“It's a perfect action-packed commercial entertainer so far, with Thalapathy Vijay delivering a stellar one-man show. His performance is top-notch, proving he's an all-rounder,” wrote one user.

“A Never seen Fast Paced first Half , Unexpected Intro , Whistle podu - a Perfect feast for fans Literally a Roller coaster Ride , Unexpected Twist & Turns .. Especially Interval Block ... Hollywood Level Making Thalapathy Vijay's Performance Especially Illayathalapathy 's Portions, BACKGROUND SCORE in Theatres..a Complete Blast!” posted another user on X (formerly Twitter).

Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel has written that Thalapathy Vijay's latest film is packed with exciting action scenes and unexpected twists. The second half is particularly impressive, featuring a strong ending that leaves a lasting impression.

Vijay excels in a double role, with his performance as a younger version of one character being especially convincing, according to Kadel. The scenes featuring the father-son duo are standout moments, offering a unique and entertaining experience for viewers. He believes the movie has the potential to become one of Vijay's biggest box office successes.

Not everyone is impressed

Not everyone is highly impressed with the Tamil movie, though. One of them wrote, “1st Half - There are a lot of casts with surprising moments, it’s not boring. 2nd Half - It is very laggy and highly predictable. The last 20 minutes save the film.”

Many viewers say they are “disappointed” with the movie with a “predictable” storyline.

“GOAT movie is above average but may not satisfy all. Old Vijay getup very average. BGM below average but songs are good to watch. But a very RACY entertainer & movie started peaking once young Vijay introduced till the end,” posted another viewer.

The movie is directed by Venkat Prabhu, and the music is by Yuvan Shankar Raja. According to media reports, it was made with around 300–400 crore.

First Published:5 Sep 2024, 11:24 AM IST
