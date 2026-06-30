GOAT to Web-Slinger: Lionel Messi swings into Spider-Man universe with Tom Holland

In one of the more unusual entertainment crossovers of the year, Argentine football legend Lionel Messi has appeared alongside Tom Holland in a promotional video for ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’.

Lionel Messi x Tom Holland for Spider-Man has internet in splits The forthcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe film is all set to arrive in cinemas by July end. The promotional clip, titled SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY – Super Fan Messi, was released by Sony Pictures and quickly gained traction across social media platforms. Safe to say, it drew hilarious reactions from both football and Marvel fans.

Advertisement

The short film opens with Holland's Peter Parker sitting inside a New York deli while speaking to someone on the phone. The scene takes an unexpected turn when Messi walks through the door, prompting Parker to visibly be starstruck upon recognising one of football's living legends.

Advertisement

After introducing himself, Parker asks Messi what brings him to the deli. The footballer, playing himself, reveals he is searching for Spider-Man. Siezing the opportunity, Parker execuses himself, changes into his Spider-Man suit and returns to escort Messi on a web-swinging tour of New York City. The light-hearted promotional spot concludes with the pair soaring between Manhattan skyscrapers in classic Spider-Man fashion.

The crossover arrives as Messi continues to compete with Argentina at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, while Sony and Marvel intensify their global marketing campaign ahead of the film's release. Industry observers have noted that the collaboration represents a rare convergence of two of the world's most recognisable brands: international football and superhero cinema.

Internet reactions The video's release sparked thousands of reactions online, with fans expressing surprise at seeing the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner enter the Spider-Verse.

Advertisement

One fan joked: "Messi will definitely return in.... Avengers Doomsday (sic)"

Another wrote: "I'm so jealous of this random guy meeting Messi bro (sic)"

A third added: "Messi being the biggest Spider Man fan was not on my bingo card (sic)"

Others embraced the crossover's humour, with one viewer commenting: "I guess you can say Peter’s life is a bit messi (sic)"

Another fan referenced the long-awaited Rockstar Games title, writing: "We got messi in spider-man before gta 6 (sic)"

Some viewers also drew attention to Peter Parker's willingness to reveal his secret identity, with one remarking: "Peter was willing to reveal his identity to 2 people he barely met before MJ (sic)"

Another praised the creative approach behind the campaign, saying: "when the director of the movie has a big sense of humor (sic)"

Advertisement

Messi's understated performance also became a talking point online. One fan observed: "I love how messi doesn't understand anything that tom says 😭😂 (sic)"

Others compared the cameo to Marvel's own storytelling twists. "Messi's cameo was more unexpected than any Marvel plot twist 😂 (sic)," one user wrote.

Another added: "Messi has completed football... now he's collecting Marvel cameos (sic)."

A further reaction read: "Messi is doing side quests while scoring most goals jn WC 😂😂😂 (sic)"

More about Spider-Man: Brand New Day Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to become the 38th instalment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and marks Tom Holland's fourth solo outing as Peter Parker following the success of Spider-Man: No Way Home in 2021. The film is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, with a screenplay by Chris McKenna, Erik Sommers and Justin Kuritzkes.

Advertisement

Alongside Holland, the cast includes Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando and Mark Ruffalo.

Also Read | Tom Holland confirms he and Zendaya are married

The story follows Peter Parker as he continues to protect New York anonymously after the events of No Way Home, while confronting a powerful new threat and dealing with a potentially dangerous evolution of his superpowers.

Production on the film took place between August and December 2025, with filming conducted across Glasgow, other locations in the United Kingdom and at Pinewood Studios in England.

Advertisement

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is scheduled for release in the United States on 31 July 2026 as part of Phase Six of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.