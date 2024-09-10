GOAT vs Raayan vs Maharaja vs Indian 2: Decoding the performance of highest-grossing Tamil movies of 2024

Thalapathy Vijay's film GOAT is performing impressively at the box office, earning an estimated 151 crore in India. Experts consider it the highest Tamil grosser of 2024, surpassing competitors like Raayan and Maharaja.

Livemint
Updated10 Sep 2024, 10:46 AM IST
GOAT movie is winning applaud and doing well at box office.
GOAT movie is winning applaud and doing well at box office.(Screengrab from YouTube/T-Series)

Living up to its name, Thalapathy Vijay's film “Greatest of All Time (GOAT)" has emerged as one of the best-performing Tamil movies of 2024. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the movie has collected an estimated 281 crore worldwide and 151 crore in India (gross).

Also Read | Raayan review: Dhanush’s 50th movie is ‘monster of a film’

The movie is close to joining the 300-crore club and has already earned the title of highest Tamil grosser of 2024 after beating blockbuster hits like Raayan, Maharaja, and Indian 2.

GOAT Box Office collection update

Despite a strong start, the movie witnessed a steep fall in its collections on Monday, September 9. Joseph Vijay's action-packed GOAT collected 34 crore (India net) on Sunday. However, the movie couldn't retain momentum the next day as its estimated domestic net collection fell to 14 crore on Monday.

Also Read | Maharaja OTT release: When and how to watch Vijay Sethupathi’s 50th movie

This movie has been directed by Venkat Prabhu and produced by AGS Entertainment and features Joseph Vijay, Prabhu Deva, Prashanth, Ajmal Ameer, Sneha, Meenakshii Chaudhary, and Yogi Babu in key roles.

GOAT vs Raayan vs Maharaja vs Indian 2 BO comparison

Raayan BO collection

Dhanush's movie, Raayan, emerged as one of the biggest-grossing Tamil films after it collected 70 crore worldwide in three days. However, the movie managed to garner only 53 crore in India (net) within five days of its release. According to Sacnilk, the movie earned 154 crore worldwide and was declared a Blockbuster. The movie's estimated collection stood at 110.5 crore in India (gross) and 80.13 crore in Tamil (net).

Also Read | GOAT review: Check public reactions for Thalapathy Vijay’s movie

Maharaja BO collection

The movie earned a total of 106 crore worldwide after its release in 2024, whereas its gross collection in India stood at 81.78 crore. Movie's net collection in Tamil stood at 56.93 crore, according to Sacnilk. The movie features Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role. Additionally, the audience can enjoy the spectacular performances of Anurag Kashyap, Mamta Mohandas, Natarajan Subramaniam, Abhirami Gopikumar, Singampuli, Aruldoss.

Indian 2

The sequel of Kamal Hassan's 90's superhit earned 148.83 crore worldwide. Whereas its collection in India stood at 95.83 crore (gross). The movie, based on Senapathy's fight against corruption, garnered 56.65 crore in Tamil (net), according to Sacnilk.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:10 Sep 2024, 10:46 AM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsGOAT vs Raayan vs Maharaja vs Indian 2: Decoding the performance of highest-grossing Tamil movies of 2024

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Power

    433.05
    11:32 AM | 10 SEP 2024
    15.2 (3.64%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    137.05
    11:32 AM | 10 SEP 2024
    4 (3.01%)

    Tata Steel

    149.00
    11:32 AM | 10 SEP 2024
    -0.4 (-0.27%)

    Bharat Electronics

    285.00
    11:32 AM | 10 SEP 2024
    3.45 (1.23%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Prism Johnson

    186.95
    11:20 AM | 10 SEP 2024
    12.75 (7.32%)

    One 97 Communications

    666.40
    11:20 AM | 10 SEP 2024
    38.4 (6.11%)

    Allcargo Logistics

    69.38
    11:20 AM | 10 SEP 2024
    3.87 (5.91%)

    Sumitomo Chemical India

    559.00
    11:20 AM | 10 SEP 2024
    27.4 (5.15%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,360.000.00
      Chennai
      73,310.000.00
      Delhi
      73,460.000.00
      Kolkata
      73,310.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.86/L0.01
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue