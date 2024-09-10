Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / Trends/  GOAT vs Raayan vs Maharaja vs Indian 2: Decoding the performance of highest-grossing Tamil movies of 2024

GOAT vs Raayan vs Maharaja vs Indian 2: Decoding the performance of highest-grossing Tamil movies of 2024

Livemint

Thalapathy Vijay's film GOAT is performing impressively at the box office, earning an estimated 151 crore in India. Experts consider it the highest Tamil grosser of 2024, surpassing competitors like Raayan and Maharaja.

GOAT movie is winning applaud and doing well at box office.

Living up to its name, Thalapathy Vijay's film “Greatest of All Time (GOAT)" has emerged as one of the best-performing Tamil movies of 2024. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the movie has collected an estimated 281 crore worldwide and 151 crore in India (gross).

The movie is close to joining the 300-crore club and has already earned the title of highest Tamil grosser of 2024 after beating blockbuster hits like Raayan, Maharaja, and Indian 2.

GOAT Box Office collection update

Despite a strong start, the movie witnessed a steep fall in its collections on Monday, September 9. Joseph Vijay's action-packed GOAT collected 34 crore (India net) on Sunday. However, the movie couldn't retain momentum the next day as its estimated domestic net collection fell to 14 crore on Monday.

This movie has been directed by Venkat Prabhu and produced by AGS Entertainment and features Joseph Vijay, Prabhu Deva, Prashanth, Ajmal Ameer, Sneha, Meenakshii Chaudhary, and Yogi Babu in key roles.

GOAT vs Raayan vs Maharaja vs Indian 2 BO comparison

Raayan BO collection

Dhanush's movie, Raayan, emerged as one of the biggest-grossing Tamil films after it collected 70 crore worldwide in three days. However, the movie managed to garner only 53 crore in India (net) within five days of its release. According to Sacnilk, the movie earned 154 crore worldwide and was declared a Blockbuster. The movie's estimated collection stood at 110.5 crore in India (gross) and 80.13 crore in Tamil (net).

Maharaja BO collection

The movie earned a total of 106 crore worldwide after its release in 2024, whereas its gross collection in India stood at 81.78 crore. Movie's net collection in Tamil stood at 56.93 crore, according to Sacnilk. The movie features Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role. Additionally, the audience can enjoy the spectacular performances of Anurag Kashyap, Mamta Mohandas, Natarajan Subramaniam, Abhirami Gopikumar, Singampuli, Aruldoss.

Indian 2

The sequel of Kamal Hassan's 90's superhit earned 148.83 crore worldwide. Whereas its collection in India stood at 95.83 crore (gross). The movie, based on Senapathy's fight against corruption, garnered 56.65 crore in Tamil (net), according to Sacnilk.

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.