Living up to its name, Thalapathy Vijay's film "Greatest of All Time (GOAT)" has emerged as one of the best-performing Tamil movies of 2024. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the movie has collected an estimated ₹281 crore worldwide and ₹151 crore in India (gross).

The movie is close to joining the 300-crore club and has already earned the title of highest Tamil grosser of 2024 after beating blockbuster hits like Raayan, Maharaja, and Indian 2.

GOAT Box Office collection update Despite a strong start, the movie witnessed a steep fall in its collections on Monday, September 9. Joseph Vijay's action-packed GOAT collected ₹34 crore (India net) on Sunday. However, the movie couldn't retain momentum the next day as its estimated domestic net collection fell to ₹14 crore on Monday.

This movie has been directed by Venkat Prabhu and produced by AGS Entertainment and features Joseph Vijay, Prabhu Deva, Prashanth, Ajmal Ameer, Sneha, Meenakshii Chaudhary, and Yogi Babu in key roles.

GOAT vs Raayan vs Maharaja vs Indian 2 BO comparison

Raayan BO collection Dhanush's movie, Raayan, emerged as one of the biggest-grossing Tamil films after it collected ₹70 crore worldwide in three days. However, the movie managed to garner only ₹53 crore in India (net) within five days of its release. According to Sacnilk, the movie earned ₹154 crore worldwide and was declared a Blockbuster. The movie's estimated collection stood at ₹110.5 crore in India (gross) and ₹80.13 crore in Tamil (net).

Maharaja BO collection The movie earned a total of ₹106 crore worldwide after its release in 2024, whereas its gross collection in India stood at ₹81.78 crore. Movie's net collection in Tamil stood at ₹56.93 crore, according to Sacnilk. The movie features Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role. Additionally, the audience can enjoy the spectacular performances of Anurag Kashyap, Mamta Mohandas, Natarajan Subramaniam, Abhirami Gopikumar, Singampuli, Aruldoss.