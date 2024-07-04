‘God has a plan, he will…’: Natasa Stankovic speaks amid backlash over Hardik Pandya divorce rumours

Natasa Stankovic has been receiving backlash over her silence after India's T20 World Cup victory. Amid speculations over her divorce from husband Hardik Pandya, the Serbian actress has released another cryptic video

Livemint
First Published10:53 AM IST
Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya
Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya(Instagram/@natasastankovic__)

A lot has changed for cricketer Hardik Pandya over the past few months, be it trollers who turned into admirers after the World Cup 2024 victory or his performance in the international cricket tournament. Pandya was trolled during the Indian Premiere League tournament in 2024. On the personal front, there were speculations about Hardik Pandya's divorce from his wife Natasa Stankovic. Since there has been no official confirmation by the couple, the Serbian model is receiving backlash for not sharing any congratulatory posts for their husband, Hardik Pandya, after the T20 World Cup victory.

Also Read | Natasa Stankovic crushes divorce rumours with latest picture

The actor has now spoken up for the first time after team India's victory in T20 World Cup tournament. In a recent video shared on Instagram, Natasa shared how going through certain situations can make one feel ‘discouraged, disappointed, sad, and often lost.’

Also Read | Virat Kohli’s Insta post: T20 World Cup win was impossible without Anushka

In an Instagram video, Natasa talked about feeling ‘discouraged, disappointed, sad, and often lost’ when people go through ‘certain situations’. In the video, Natasa said that she got super excited after reading something she really needed to hear right now. To share the words of motivation with her Instagram family, the Serbian actress brought the Bible with her in the car. Later in the video, Natasa read a few lines from the bible.

Also Read | Hardik Pandya scripts history, tops ICC T20I all-rounders’ rankings

“It is the Lord who goes before you and he will be with you, he will never leave you nor forsake you; do not fear or be dismayed,” said the model while reading lines from the Bible

“Whenever we go through certain situations, we become discouraged, disappointed, sad, and often lost. God is with you. He is not surprised at what you’re going through right now because he already has a plan. He will never leave you or forsake you," Stankovic further added.

Also Read | Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya show off goofy dance skills | Watch

After facing backlash for Mumbai Indians captaincy during the latest IPL tournament, Hardik Pandya received applaud for his performance in the ICC T20 World Cup tournament. Pandya helped team India in winning their second ICC T20 World Cup title by defeating South Africa in a nail-biting match in Barbados on Saturday. After India's victory, Natasa's silence on Instagram caught the attention of the netizens and resulted in massive trolling of the actress.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeNewstrends‘God has a plan, he will…’: Natasa Stankovic speaks amid backlash over Hardik Pandya divorce rumours

Most Active Stocks

Godrej Consumer Products

1,374.65
06:21 AM | 4 JUL 2024
7.6 (0.56%)

Bharat Electronics

315.75
06:21 AM | 4 JUL 2024
1.2 (0.38%)

Indian Oil Corporation

169.90
06:21 AM | 4 JUL 2024
0.6 (0.35%)

Bandhan Bank

208.20
06:21 AM | 4 JUL 2024
-2.75 (-1.3%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Honasa Consumer

468.75
06:10 AM | 4 JUL 2024
33.55 (7.71%)

Cochin Shipyard

2,619.85
06:10 AM | 4 JUL 2024
179.65 (7.36%)

Bajaj Holdings & Investment

9,969.25
06:10 AM | 4 JUL 2024
679.45 (7.31%)

Astrazeneca Pharma India

6,833.05
06:10 AM | 4 JUL 2024
444.45 (6.96%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,959.00188.00
    Chennai
    73,671.00-315.00
    Delhi
    73,671.00760.00
    Kolkata
    74,248.001,337.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.76/L-0.22
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue