Natasa Stankovic has been receiving backlash over her silence after India's T20 World Cup victory. Amid speculations over her divorce from husband Hardik Pandya, the Serbian actress has released another cryptic video

A lot has changed for cricketer Hardik Pandya over the past few months, be it trollers who turned into admirers after the World Cup 2024 victory or his performance in the international cricket tournament. Pandya was trolled during the Indian Premiere League tournament in 2024. On the personal front, there were speculations about Hardik Pandya's divorce from his wife Natasa Stankovic. Since there has been no official confirmation by the couple, the Serbian model is receiving backlash for not sharing any congratulatory posts for their husband, Hardik Pandya, after the T20 World Cup victory. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The actor has now spoken up for the first time after team India's victory in T20 World Cup tournament. In a recent video shared on Instagram, Natasa shared how going through certain situations can make one feel ‘discouraged, disappointed, sad, and often lost.’

In an Instagram video, Natasa talked about feeling ‘discouraged, disappointed, sad, and often lost’ when people go through ‘certain situations’. In the video, Natasa said that she got super excited after reading something she really needed to hear right now. To share the words of motivation with her Instagram family, the Serbian actress brought the Bible with her in the car. Later in the video, Natasa read a few lines from the bible. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“It is the Lord who goes before you and he will be with you, he will never leave you nor forsake you; do not fear or be dismayed," said the model while reading lines from the Bible

“Whenever we go through certain situations, we become discouraged, disappointed, sad, and often lost. God is with you. He is not surprised at what you’re going through right now because he already has a plan. He will never leave you or forsake you," Stankovic further added.

After facing backlash for Mumbai Indians captaincy during the latest IPL tournament, Hardik Pandya received applaud for his performance in the ICC T20 World Cup tournament. Pandya helped team India in winning their second ICC T20 World Cup title by defeating South Africa in a nail-biting match in Barbados on Saturday. After India's victory, Natasa's silence on Instagram caught the attention of the netizens and resulted in massive trolling of the actress. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

