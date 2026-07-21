‘God is watching’: Diljit Dosanjh backs CJP protest, asks authorities to hear students’ demands; social media reacts

Diljit Dosanjh has joined the list of celebrities supporting the nationwide student protest, led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP). The ringer-actor has spoken about the alleged police brutality in New Delhi on 20 July.

“What happened today was very unfortunate. Students should not be treated like this. I request that the authorities listen to the students’ demands. The voice of the people is the voice of God,” Diljit Dosanjh wrote on his Instagram Stories.

“I’ve already been labelled an ‘anti-nationalist’ many times. Even now, I’ll be called an ‘anti-nationalist’ again. After the farmers’ protest, I faced a lot of backlash and legal problems, which I can’t even discuss. Rest, God is watching everyone—may God do what is right,” he added.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What are the demands of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) during their protest? ⌵ The CJP demands education reforms, action against paper leaks, and the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over NEET-UG concerns. 2 Why did Diljit Dosanjh support the CJP protest? ⌵ Diljit Dosanjh expressed support for the CJP protest in response to alleged police brutality against students and urged authorities to listen to their demands. 3 How did social media react to Diljit Dosanjh's involvement in the CJP protest? ⌵ Social media responses were mixed, with some users praising his continuous support for protests, while others accused him of being anti-national. 4 Should the Indian government engage with student protesters according to public figures? ⌵ Yes, many celebrities, including Shabana Azmi and Prakash Raj, have called for the government to engage in constructive dialogue with the student protesters. 5 What incidents of alleged police brutality occurred during the CJP protest? ⌵ CJP representatives claimed that police assaulted protesters, including public figures and students, during the march toward Parliament on 20 July.

View full Image View full Image Diljit Dosanjh's Instagram Story

Diljit Dosanjh was a prominent voice during the 2020-21 farmers' protests. He opposed the central government's three contentious farm laws.

In December 2020, he visited Delhi's Singhu border, addressed crowds and urged the government to negotiate. Diljit reportedly donated ₹1 crore toward winter clothing for elderly farmers.

The Punjabi rockstar also amplified concerns through his large social media following. This included a viral clash with actor Kangana Ranaut online. Diljit later faced serious backlash and legal complications afterwards. He was repeatedly labelled "anti-national" for supporting the movement.

Also Read | Abhijeet Dipke apologises to CJP supporters over alleged police brutality

Meanwhile, Diljit’s support for the CJP protest has garnered mixed responses on social media.

“Always have respect for this man. Diljit Dosanjh has consistently spoken up when it mattered. In my opinion, he's way better than many celebrities like Sachin, Virat, Shah Rukh, Aamir, Alia, Deepika…” wrote one user.

One user posted, “That’s why Daljit Dosanjh is our heart. He has supported student protests.”

“He is not an anti national but Anti India. His nation is the USA, not India. Let him choose his grave there,” wrote another user.

Another user commented, “If being deliberately naive and anti-India has a synonym, it is American Diljit Dosanjh. Socialist trying to show concern for Indian students sitting in America, only to add fuel to fire.”

Celebs back student protest Several high-profile celebrities have backed the Cockroach Janta Party's protest. The student-led agitation continues at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.

Protesters demand education reforms and action against paper leaks. They also want Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over NEET-UG concerns.

On 20 July, Shabana Azmi marched alongside students and recited poetry there. She demanded 6% of GDP to fund the health and education sectors.

Prakash Raj visited the fast site holding up the Constitution. He urged citizens to hold the elected government accountable.

Swara Bhasker joined the students directly to amplify their movement. Kunal Kamra was also spotted extending active solidarity onsite.

Many other celebrities have extended their support for the protest. Many of them have requested that the government engage in dialogue with the students about their concerns.

Sonakshi Sinha earlier spoke about Sonam Wangchuk’s hunger strike. She insisted that people like him should be protected at any cost.

Bhumi Pednekar has said violence cannot resolve educational problems. Sonu Sood argues students need support rather than lathis.

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza called the youth the heartbeat of democracy. Huma Qureshi, Nandita Das and Sutapa Sikdar condemned the alleged use of brute force. They demanded accountability and constructive dialogue instead.