A US man was saved when his thick chain necklace blocked a bullet from hitting his neck. Police from Commerce City, near Denver, described the event as "just incredible". They said the metal necklace was all that protected the man after he was shot during an argument.

“We'd say he really dodged a bullet-- but in reality, he LODGED a bullet. This silver chain-- approximately ten millimeters in width-- is likely the only reason the victim of a shooting we responded to yesterday is still alive," Commerce City Police Department wrote on Facebook.

“The .22 caliber bullet was fired during an argument and would have ended up in the victim's neck had it not instead become lodged in the chain he was wearing. As a result he suffered only a puncture wound," the department added.

“The suspect was arrested at the scene and is facing attempted homicide charges.

Side note-- we don't know what kind of metal this is, but it's likely not pure silver. We looked it up... and silver is soft. So maybe think twice before you knock a knockoff. Just incredible," it added.

Netizens react

Social media users reacted to the Facebook post. Many of them commented that it would be unfair to credit the chain only.

“To give a Necklace credit but not GOD IS insane to me PUT SOME RESPECT ON HIS NAME!! GOD’s grace & mercy protected him not that NECKLACE," wrote one user.

“If that ain’t God I don’t know what is," wrote another. “He is a walking miracle! That right there should make the unbelievers believe in God! God is good!" came from another.

“When is your time it’s your time but God said not today! Wow chills God really had a purpose/path for us all whether you believe or not," posted another.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!