‘God said not today!’: Necklace saves man’s life from bullet; thick silver chain becomes ‘only reason’ to be still alive
A US man was saved when his thick chain necklace blocked a bullet from hitting his neck. Police from Commerce City, near Denver, described the event as "just incredible". They said the metal necklace was all that protected the man after he was shot during an argument.