'Goddess' Alia Bhatt graces Met Gala 2024 with Sabyasachi saree: Netizens react
Alia Bhatt attended a prestigious event in a stunning floral Sabyasachi saree, captivating onlookers and photographers. Netizens praised her for effortlessly nailing the theme at the Met Gala.
Alia Bhatt walked the green-tinted carpet, making a stunning entrance for the unforgettable evening. She wore a breathtaking floral Sabyasachi saree, making it her second appearance at this prestigious event.
