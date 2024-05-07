Alia Bhatt walked the green-tinted carpet, making a stunning entrance for the unforgettable evening. She wore a breathtaking floral Sabyasachi saree, making it her second appearance at this prestigious event. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Alia shared the pictures of her look on her official social media handles and wrote, “It was a call to the Garden of Time - an ode to art and eternity. Timelessness is endless, and we acknowledge that things crafted with time and care, can last forever. In our journey for an Indian interpretation of this universal theme, the outfit took on a life of its own."

"Nothing embodies tradition and innovation like the saree; in the skilled hands of #SabyasachiMukherjee, this vision found its fullest expression. We looked to the past as a guide for the future, drawing inspiration from the timeless sophistication of Indian nobility. We focused on intricate craftsmanship, incorporating hand embroidery, precious stones, along with elegant beadwork and fringes, distinctive of the 1920’s fringe style. Our colour palette pays homage to nature's beauty, echoing the earth, sky, and sea," she added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

When she was asked on how long did it take to make the saree, she said, “This is all hand embroidery. It took 1905 man hours and 163 craftsmen, embroidery workers to make this garment. It's takeen a lot of lot and labour, lot of effort and anything that's gotten love and time lasts forever."

Her ensemble was absolutely show-stopping, capturing the attention of both onlookers and photographers. Netizens were also in awe of Alia's stunning look.

While speaking on her look at the Met Gala, she said. “It is my second time at the Met and first time wearing a saree. When I thought of the dress code; 'Garden Of Time' I felt like it needed something timeless and there is nothing more timeless than a saree." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here are some of the reactions: One user called her, “Literally Goddess"

Another wrote, “You are a killer!!"

Another wrote, “Alia Bhatt effortlessly nailed the theme at the #MetGala tonight, showcasing how it's done!! Her impeccable style easily secured her the title of best dressed, hands down" {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Some other wrote, “Truly the best dressed of the night girlie is slaying like no one else & now trending worldwide at no.8!!!"

Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!