Godzilla Minus One OTT release date: Oscar-winning Japanese movie starts streaming online
Godzilla Minus One, directed by Takashi Yamazaki, earned ₹959 crore ($115 million) in theatres. It is now streaming online in multiple languages and is available on various platforms.
Godzilla Minus One was released in theatres in November 2023. It has now received an OTT release. The Japanese movie, directed by Takashi Yamazaki, started streaming on Netflix on June 1. During its successful run in theatres, the movie earned ₹959 crore ($115 million). The movie was made with ₹125 crore ($15 million).