An Indian-origin man in Singapore has won a grand prize of US$1 million (more than ₹8 crore) in a lucky draw. His purchase of a gold chain for his wife three months ago helped him bag the grand prize.

Balasubramanian Chithambaram won the top prize in a lucky draw conducted by Mustafa Jewellery on Sunday, November 24. He is a project engineer who has worked in Singapore for 21 years, according to Asia One.

The lucky draw was conducted as part of the store's annual event at the Civil Service Club @ Tessensohn. The eligibility for the lucky draw was spending over S$250 at the Mustafa Jewellery store. Chithambaram had bought gold ornaments worth S$6,000 for his wife during a visit to the store.

“Today is also my father’s fourth death anniversary. It’s a blessing,” Chithambaram said with tears in his eyes, portraying gratitude and surprise. He said that he would share this good news with his mother. As a token of gratitude, he also plans to donate a part of the winning amount to the community in Singapore where he spent many years for work.

The Indian-origin project engineer was not the only one to bag the prize. Many other customers won prizes worth US$5,000 through a lucky draw at the store every month.

Chithambaram is not the only one who won a lucky draw because of his wife. In April 2023, a man from Klang Malaysia won RM 3 million (S$ 900,000) due to his wife.

Cheng was a usual lottery player but could not get his regular numbers in January. Therefore, he bought a Big Sweep ticket on his wife's recommendation. He won the lottery because of the Big Sweep ticket.