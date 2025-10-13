Not BMW or Fortuner, Harsh Goenka quips 1 kg gold price in 2023 will match this luxury car

In a tweet that has captured the attention of investors and social media users alike, businessman Harsh Goenka illustrated the rising value of gold over the past three decades. According to his post: “1990: 1kg gold = Maruti 800, 2000: 1kg gold = Esteem, 2005: 1kg gold = Innova, 2010: 1kg gold = Fortuner, 2019: 1kg gold = BMW, 2025: 1kg gold = Land Rover.”

He concluded with a warning: “Lesson: Keep the 1kg gold- in 2030 it may equal a Rolls Royce car and in 2040 a private jet!”

How Are Investors Reacting? The tweet sparked a lively discussion among netizens, with varied opinions on gold as an investment. One user noted: “The way Euphoria is going on in Gold, it can equal back to BMW. In market any story that is known to all and visible everywhere, is actually not a story anymore. Hope in Gold party people are dancing near the exit gate.”

Another user poetically captured gold’s potential, saying: “Invest in gold, the wise always say, From Maruti to BMW, it paves the way Coins today, Rolls tomorrow, jets in sight, Hold it tight, sleep well at night. Gold today, empire tomorrow, your future.”

Another wrote: “Well said, sir!”

Some users highlighted gold’s symbolic value beyond mere money.

> “Looks like 1kg of gold isn’t just wealth it’s a ticket to dreams getting bigger every decade!”

Meanwhile, a participant offered a futuristic and humorous perspective:

> “In 2100, 1 KG gold may equal 10% market cap of CEAT tyres.”

Gold Rate Today Gold and silver rates on MCX continue to rise on Monday, October 13, amid rising tensions between two biggest economies US and China.

