Gold rate today shouldn’t stop you: Buy these 5 gifts instead for Dhanteras, Diwali 2024

Dhanteras, Diwali celebrations have begun with people thronging markets to purchase new clothes, items for home decor and those required for Puja. Gold and Silver purchases on Dhanteras are considered auspicious among Hindu devotees. But the practice is a luxury for many because of staggering gold, and silver rates these days.

Gold, silver rates today The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7996.3 per gram on Tuesday, October 29, reported Mint earlier. Whereas, silver price today in Delhi was reported to be around ₹101000.0 per kilogram. Don't let the high prices of these precious metal dampen your Diwali, Dhanteras festive spirit and check these alternative items you can buy for your home or gift to someone else.

Diwali, Dhanteras gifting items Utensils

Utensils are one of the most auspicious items one can buy on Dhanteras and Diwali. The high utility of these items in kitchen makes them a perfect gift for yourself this festive season.

Silver coins

Given the high demand of silver items on Dhanteras, many jewellery shop owners keep silver coins (that too in small sizes) for buyers who are looking for an affordable silver item for purchase during the festival. Visit your nearby jewellery shops and buy a silver coin which matches your budget. Those living in metro cities, can purchase silver and gold coins from Blinkit, Zomato, Swiggy, etc.

Broomstick

It is believed that purchasing broomstick on Dhanteras brings prosperity at home.

Shri Yantra

The Shri Yantra is considered one of the most auspicious symbols in Hinduism. People often keep a Shri Yantra at home for worshipping. Shri Yantra's copper plate on this day can also be an option for Diwali, Dhanteras shopping.

Gomti Chakra shells