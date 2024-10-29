Hello User
Business News/ News / Trends/  Gold rate today shouldn't stop you: Buy these 5 gifts instead for Dhanteras, Diwali 2024

Gold rate today shouldn't stop you: Buy these 5 gifts instead for Dhanteras, Diwali 2024

As Dhanteras and Diwali approach, shoppers are flocking to markets despite high gold and silver prices. Affordable gifting options include utensils, silver coins, broomsticks for prosperity, Shri Yantra,Gomti Chakra shells, etc

Dhanteras and Diwali are not just about purchasing expensive gold and silver items but the celebration of positivity and victory of good over evil. Celebrate the festival with these eight affordable gifts.

Dhanteras, Diwali celebrations have begun with people thronging markets to purchase new clothes, items for home decor and those required for Puja. Gold and Silver purchases on Dhanteras are considered auspicious among Hindu devotees. But the practice is a luxury for many because of staggering gold, and silver rates these days.

Gold, silver rates today

The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7996.3 per gram on Tuesday, October 29, reported Mint earlier. Whereas, silver price today in Delhi was reported to be around 101000.0 per kilogram. Don't let the high prices of these precious metal dampen your Diwali, Dhanteras festive spirit and check these alternative items you can buy for your home or gift to someone else.

Diwali, Dhanteras gifting items

Utensils

Utensils are one of the most auspicious items one can buy on Dhanteras and Diwali. The high utility of these items in kitchen makes them a perfect gift for yourself this festive season.

Silver coins

Given the high demand of silver items on Dhanteras, many jewellery shop owners keep silver coins (that too in small sizes) for buyers who are looking for an affordable silver item for purchase during the festival. Visit your nearby jewellery shops and buy a silver coin which matches your budget. Those living in metro cities, can purchase silver and gold coins from Blinkit, Zomato, Swiggy, etc.

Broomstick

It is believed that purchasing broomstick on Dhanteras brings prosperity at home.

Shri Yantra

The Shri Yantra is considered one of the most auspicious symbols in Hinduism. People often keep a Shri Yantra at home for worshipping. Shri Yantra's copper plate on this day can also be an option for Diwali, Dhanteras shopping.

Gomti Chakra shells

These spiral-shaped shells are small in size and are found mainly in the Gomti River India. These shells are believed to attract wealth, prosperity, and peace.

