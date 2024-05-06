Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits, which was widely used by the health workers during the Covid-19 pandemic is being increasingly used for illegal activities. The recent incident was reported by Nashik, where PPE-clad thieves broke into the ICICI Home Finance branch and stole ₹5 crore worth of jewellery from its locker.

According to the police, the theft occurred between the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, but the ICICI Home Finance branch only realised it on Saturday evening when they opened the locker room to deposit something.

Also Read: Man casually swims with giant Anaconda, leaves Internet ‘terrified’ | Watch

The investigating officer revealed that while two thieves broke into the ICICI Home Finance branch's strong room, one accomplice waited outside. The CCTV camera captured the whole incident, and the police are trying to identify the accused through the footage.

"From the CCTV footage, there were at least two thieves who broke into the strong room of the branch, of whom one was wearing a PPE kit and the other had his face covered. A third accomplice was waiting outside the branch. They have broken into one main locker where many customers' gold jewellery and other valuables were stored," Sarkarwada Police Station's woman Investigating Officer told news agency IANS.

The ICICI Home Finance officials immediately alerted the police, and multiple teams were formed to investigate the case and hunt the thieves. In the CCTV footage obtained from the locker room, two men can be seen, one wearing a PPE kit and stealing the gold valuables.

ICICI Home Finance also released an official statement assuring ‘no financial loss to genuine customers’.

"ICICI HFC has lodged a police complaint for a thorough investigation into the theft. ICICI HFC is fully cooperating with the authorities with the ongoing investigation and will ensure no financial loss to genuine customers" the official satement read.

Stole valuables of at least 222 customers

The IANS report added that the locker contained valuables belonging to at least 222 customers. At least 1.34 kg of gold, worth ₹4.93 crore, is missing from the locker. The police assured that they have formed multiple teams and will nab the accused soon.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!