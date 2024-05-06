Gold worth ₹5 crore stolen from Nashik ICICI Home Finance locker; thieves seen in PPE kit
According to the police, the theft occurred between Friday and Saturday, but the ICICI Home Finance branch only realised it on Saturday evening
Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits, which was widely used by the health workers during the Covid-19 pandemic is being increasingly used for illegal activities. The recent incident was reported by Nashik, where PPE-clad thieves broke into the ICICI Home Finance branch and stole ₹5 crore worth of jewellery from its locker.