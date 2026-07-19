Golden Boot remains elusive for Messi: Can he still win it in World Cup 2026 or lose to Mbappe’s historic tally?

Kylian Mbappe outright leads the 2026 World Cup Golden Boot race. In the France vs England 3rd position match, the 27-year-old scored 10 goals for France this tournament. In the FIFA World Cup 2026, he also has 4 assists.

Lionel Messi sits second with 8 goals for Argentina, also with 4 assists. Jude Bellingham (1 assist) and Erling Haaland (0 assist) follow with 7 goals each. Ousmane Dembele rounds out the top five with 6 goals and 1 assist.

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Messi still has Argentina's final against Spain remaining. That match offers his last chance to close the gap.

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Mbappe's 10th goal came in the third-place playoff. France lost that match 4-6 against England. The goal lifted his career World Cup tally to 22. This surpassed Messi's previous record of 21 career goals.

Mbappe officially became football's most prolific World Cup scorer. His efficiency has been remarkable throughout his career. He reached 22 goals in just 22 World Cup appearances. Messi, by contrast, needed 31 matches to reach 21.

Mbappe's 10 goals also ended a lengthy historical drought. He became the first player with 10+ goals in one tournament since 1970. West Germany's Gerd Muller previously held that rare achievement.

Mbappe also broke the record for non-penalty World Cup goals. His strike moved him to 19 non-penalty goals overall. That surpassed Messi's previous record of 17 such goals.

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Beyond scoring, Mbappe has contributed heavily through assists, too. He has provided 4 assists alongside his 10 goals. This gives him 14 total goal contributions this tournament.

That figure is the highest single-edition total in 60 years. No other player has matched this combined scoring output recently.

Mbappé now stands on the verge of further history. Should Messi fail to overtake him in the final, Mbappe wins another Golden Boot. He would become the first player ever to win it twice. His first Golden Boot came during the 2022 tournament.

Recent Golden Boot winners include Kylian Mbappe himself in 2022. Harry Kane won it in 2018 with 6 goals. James Rodriguez claimed it in 2014, also with 6 goals.

Can Messi still win Golden Boot? The Golden Boot goes to the tournament's top scorer. If players tie in goals, assists decide the winner. FIFA's Technical Study Group determines the assist count.

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If assists are also tied, minutes played become decisive. The player with fewer minutes on the pitch ranks higher.

Kylian Mbappe has played 769 minutes across 8 matches so far. Lionel Messi has played 712 minutes across 7 matches instead. France's campaign has ended, so Mbappe's total is fixed.

Messi's minutes will rise during the final against Spain. Fewer minutes played decides ties in goals and assists. Mbappe currently leads Messi by 57 minutes overall. If Messi scores 2 goals to level Mbappe, tricky timing applies.

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The GOAT would only win via minutes if substituted before 56 minutes. Should Messi play a full final (he definitely will), he'll exceed Mbappe's total minutes.

Leo needs outright numerical superiority to win the Golden Boot. That means he needs either a hat-trick or two goals plus an assist to get the award. It seems unlikely in a high-pressure match like the final. But, he is Messi. So, you never know.

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Messi, with all the trophies in the world, has never won the Golden Boot. He, however, has 2 Golden Balls, which he won in 2014 and 2022.

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline.



Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India.



At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility.



Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity.



Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.