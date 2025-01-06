The 2025 Golden Globe Awards marked the start of Hollywood's awards season leading up to the Oscars. On Sunday, Zoe Saldana and Kieran Culkin took home some of the first acting awards of the night. Payal Kapadia's "All We Imagine As Light" lost the Golden Globe Award in the Best Motion Picture Non-English Language category to France's "Emilia Perez". Kapadia who was also nominated in the Best Director category missed out to Brady Corbet, "The Brutalist."
Best film, drama
"The Brutalist"
"A Complete Unknown"
"Conclave"
"Dune: Part Two"
"Nickel Boys"
"September 5"
Best film, musical or comedy
"Anora"
"Challengers"
"Emilia Perez"
"A Real Pain"
"The Substance"
"Wicked"
Best actor, drama
Adrien Brody, "The Brutalist"
Timothee Chalamet, "A Complete Unknown"
Daniel Craig, "Queer"
Colman Domingo, "Sing Sing"
Ralph Fiennes, "Conclave"
Sebastian Stan, "The Apprentice"
Best actress, drama
Pamela Anderson, "The Last Showgirl"
Angelina Jolie, "Maria"
Nicole Kidman, "Babygirl"
Tilda Swinton, "The Room Next Door"
Fernanda Torres, "I'm Still Here"
Kate Winslet, “Lee”
Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross for Challengers
Sebastian Stan, "A Different Man"
Demi Moore, "The Substance"
Conclave
Kieran Culkin, "A Real Pain"
Zoe Saldana, "Emilia Perez"
Brady Corbet, "The Brutalist"
"Emilia Perez"
Best cinematic and box office achievement
"Alien: Romulus"
"Beetlejuice Beetlejuice"
"Deadpool & Wolverine"
"Gladiator II"
"Inside Out 2"
"Twisters"
"Wicked"
"The Wild Robot"
"Flow"
Tadanobu Asano for “Shotgun”
Jessica Gunning in Baby Reindeer
Best drama series
"The Day of the Jackal"
"The Diplomat"
"Mr & Mrs Smith"
"Shogun"
"Slow Horses"
"Squid Game"
Hiroyuki Sanada, "Shogun"
Best drama actress
Kathy Bates, "Matlock"
Emma D'Arcy, "House of the Dragon"
Maya Erskine, "Mr & Mrs Smith"
Keira Knightley, "Black Doves"
Keri Russell, "The Diplomat"
Anna Sawai, "Shogun"
Best musical or comedy series
"Abbott Elementary"
"The Bear"
"The Gentlemen"
"Hacks"
"Nobody Wants This"
"Only Murders in the Building"
Jeremy Allen White, "The Bear"
Jean Smart, "Hacks"
Best limited series or TV movie
"Baby Reindeer"
"Disclaimer"
"Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story"
"The Penguin"
"Ripley"
"True Detective: Night Country"
Colin Farrell, “The Penguin”
Best limited series or TV movie actress
Cate Blanchett, "Disclaimer"
Jodie Foster, "True Detective: Night Country"
Cristin Milioti, "The Penguin"
Sofia Vergara, "Griselda"
Naomi Watts, "Feud: Capote vs the Swans"
Kate Winslet, "The Regime"
Ali Wong, "Ali Wong: Single Lady"
