The 2025 Golden Globe Awards marked the start of Hollywood's awards season leading up to the Oscars. On Sunday, Zoe Saldana and Kieran Culkin took home some of the first acting awards of the night. Payal Kapadia's "All We Imagine As Light" lost the Golden Globe Award in the Best Motion Picture Non-English Language category to France's "Emilia Perez". Kapadia who was also nominated in the Best Director category missed out to Brady Corbet, "The Brutalist."

