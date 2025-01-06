In a dramatic night at the Golden Globes 2025, Payal Kapadia's ‘All We Imagine As Light’ lost to France's 'Emilia Perez' for Best Non-English Film. Kapadia also lost to Brady Corbet for the Best Director award.

Golden Globes 2025: Payal Kapadia's "All We Imagine As Light" lost the Golden Globe Award in the Best Motion Picture Non-English Language category to France's "Emilia Perez".

Kapadia also lost the award in the Best Director category to Brady Corbet.

Best Motion Picture Non-English Language award The Best Motion Picture Non-English Language also had nominees in "The Girl With the Needle" (Poland), "I'm Still Here" (Brazil), "The Seed of the Sacred Fig (Germany) and "Vermiglio" (Italy).

“Emilia Perez", which also won Zoe Saldana a Best Supporting Actress Globe, follows four remarkable women in Mexico, each pursuing their own happiness. Cartel leader Emilia enlists Rita, an unappreciated lawyer, to help fake her death so that she can finally live authentically as her true self.

Best director award Brady Corbet took home the Golden Globe for best director for his epic period drama "The Brutalist" as Hollywood kicked off its awards season on Sunday.

Corbet beat French favourite Jacques Audiard for "Emilia Perez", Sean Baker for "Anora," Edward Berger for papal thriller "Conclave," Coralie Fargeat for "The Substance," and Payal Kapadia for "All We Imagine as Light".

All We Imagine as Light Payal Kapadia's film revolves around two Malayali nurses in Mumbai and their friendships. In May last year, it became the first Indian film to win the Grand Prix at Cannes.

An official India-French co-production, the film stars Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, and Chhaya Kadam. The Malayalam-Hindi movie is produced by Petit Chaos, Chalk & Cheese, and Another Birth.

"All We Imagine As Light" has also secured spots in the longlist of BAFTAs.

The Golden Globe Awards, telecast in the US on Sunday night, are streaming live in India on Monday on Lionsgate Play.