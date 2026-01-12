Golden Globes Awards 2026 seafood menu creates buzz online, netizens call it ‘Disrespectful for vegan celebrities’

The Golden Globes fiesta did not conclude with the award show, instead the real party begins at the dinner table which was helmed by Chef Nobu Matsuhisa for the third time in a row. The masterpiece menu caught attention of social media that was quick to react to decadent and exquisite recipes specially crafted for star-studded evening.

From lobster salad with a spicy lemon dressing to miso black cod, the celebrities relished one of the finest feasts of their life. As Hollywood stars devoured the savoury grand meal, it's time to look at the selected dishes that celebrated the night over Golden Globes 2026 table – traditional Japanese delicacies fused with Peruvian flavours.

Also Read | Fire scare as smoke erupts in Golden Globes backstage press room | Video

Yellowtail jalapeno (thinly sliced yellowtail topped with thin jalapeno slices, garlic, cilantro, and a citrusy yuzu-ponzu sauce), caviar cup, miso black cod (flaky and buttery fish marinated in a savoury and sweet miso glaze) and multiple types of nigiri (traditional Japanese sushi-kind dish) were the highlight of the menu card.

Social media reaction A user wrote, “That's the appetizer right? The main course is coming after the 3 hour ceremony?”

Another user remarked, “This is so disrespectful for vegan celebrities.”

A third user stated, “I’d ask for 5 orders of this bc no way I’m full off on.”

A fourth comment read, “It looks like a meal you get in the air.”

A fifth user replied, “What if they are allergic to seafood?”

A sixth user said, “Is the goal to keep them starved, overheated and have their stomach filled with alcohol? 😭 no wonder why every after-party looks like a drunken war-zone 💀.”

A seventh user wrote, “No wonder they all go to fast food joints after the award shows.”

Also Read | Nikki Glaser apologises for joke on Leonardo Di Caprio at Golden Globes 2026

The celebrities were served several refreshing sugary deserts, including white chocolate mousse, pistachio sponge, and ceremonial matcha cake. A 'Golden Nobu' coin took the spotlight.

‘Moet & Chandon’ was the designated Champagne that complemented the delicacies of renowned Japanese restaurateur and celebrity chef Nobu Matsuhisa. Celebs were offered a choice between Moet Rose Imperial and Moet Imperial.

Also Read | Hudson Williams’ blunt dating take stuns Golden Globes viewers