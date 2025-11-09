Gone in seconds! Children rush to grab Tejashwi Yadav's 36-pound birthday cake, finish it in no time | Video

How long does it take to finish a 36-pound cake? For children it Bihar's Patna, it took only a few seconds to make it disappear.

Chaos erupted at the office of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) in Patna, when its leader Tejashwi Yadav was celebrating his 36th birthday on Sunday.

The party celebrated the Bihar leader's birthday at the RJD state headquarters in Patna on Sunday, where he was presented with a 36-pound cake.

As soon as the cake was cut, children present in the office grabbed the cake and finished it within seconds, albeit without cutting it into pieces and just taking handfuls of the dessert.

A video of the incident has since gone viral on social media. The video shows the chaos at the location, with the children grabbing handfuls of the cake, which vanished within seconds.

They were crowding near the table, pushing each other in order to have a piece amid excitement and laughter.

Take a look at the video here:

Tejashwi Yadav celebrates 36th birthday RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday celebrated his 36th birthday, with the celebrations beginning from Saturday night.

On Saturday, INDIA bloc's Chief Ministerial candidate celebrated his birthday privately with his family. He was joined by his wife, mother and former Chief Minister Rabri Devi, and sister Rohini Acharya. The leader cut a cake at his home.

On Sunday morning, several RJD leaders gathered at Rabri Devi's residence to wish Tejashwi a happy birthday and shower him with wishes. They prayed for long life, good health, and continued service to Bihar while distributing sweets among themselves.

INDIA bloc’s chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday promised to give a “return gift” to his RJD supporters who showered him with birthday wishes on the final day of campaigning for the Bihar assembly elections.

He was also presented with a birthday cake when he reached Karakat assembly seat of Rohtas district, to start his campaign for the day.

"I thank you all for birthday wishes. I promise you that as soon as we form government, after counting of votes on November 14, you all will get a return gift", said the former deputy chief minister.

Yadav, who is the leader of the opposition in the outgoing assembly, said, "You have given the NDA a chance to rule for 20 years. Give me a chance. I will prove myself in 20 months".

The young leader kept his address brief, and apologised to the people saying, “I have 17 programmes lined up during the day”.