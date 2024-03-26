Good Friday 2024: Know date, history and significance of the Christian holiday
The Service of the Great Three Hours’ Agony on Good Friday is held from noon until 3 pm, corresponding to the time duration that the Bible records as darkness covering the land during Jesus’ sacrificial death on the cross
Good Friday is a Christian holiday commemorating the crucifixion of Jesus Christ and his death at Calvary. It is also known as Holy Friday, Great Friday, or Black Friday.
