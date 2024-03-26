Good Friday 2024: Know date, history and significance of the Christian holiday

The Service of the Great Three Hours’ Agony on Good Friday is held from noon until 3 pm, corresponding to the time duration that the Bible records as darkness covering the land during Jesus’ sacrificial death on the cross

Good Friday is a Christian holiday commemorating the crucifixion of Jesus Christ and his death at Calvary. It is also known as Holy Friday, Great Friday, or Black Friday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Observed during Holy Week as part of the Paschal Triduum, Good Friday is a day of sorrow, penance, and fasting.

The Paschal Triduum is the period of three days that begins with Maundy Thursday (last Supper of Jesus Christ), reaches its high point in the Easter Vigil, and closes with evening prayer on Easter Sunday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Members of many Christian denominations, including the Catholic, and the Eastern Orthodox, observe Good Friday with fasting and church services. The "Service of the Great Three Hours’ Agony" is held from noon until 3 pm, corresponding to the time duration that the Bible records as darkness covering the land during Jesus’ sacrificial death on the cross.

Good Friday 2024: Date Historically, Good Friday falls between March 20 and April 23. This year, Good Friday will be observed on March 29 (Friday).

History of Good Friday On Good Friday, Jesus Christ was crucified by Roman soldiers on charges of blasphemy from the religious leaders. According to the biblical record, his death was a sacrifice meant to absorb our sins and allow us to reenter relationship with his Father. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!