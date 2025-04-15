Good Friday 2025: Date, significance, holiday — Here’s why Christians don’t celebrate it

Good Friday 2025: On Good Friday, Christians remember the crucifixion of Jesus Christ, a day of reflection and mourning. In 2025, it will be observed on April 18, with prayers and fasting to honour his sacrifice for humanity.

Riya R Alex
Published15 Apr 2025, 12:28 PM IST
Good Friday 2025: Good Friday will be observed on April 18 this year.

Christians across the globe observe Good Friday to mark the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. A day to reflect, pray and remember the sacrifice of Jesus Christ for humanity, Good Friday carries a message of love, hope and redemption.

Good Friday 2025 – Significance

Good Friday commemorates the crucifixion and death of Jesus Christ. It is observed on the Friday of Holy Week, ending with Easter on Sunday. According to the Bible, Jesus Christ Jesus Christ gave his life on the cross as a sacrifice for the sins of humanity.

When is Good Friday 2025?

The date of Good Friday is determined according to Easter Sunday. Easter falls on the first Sunday after the first full moon following the spring equinox. This year, Easter is on April 20, 2025; therefore, Good Friday will be on April 18, 2025.

Is Good Friday a government holiday?

Good Friday is marked as a government holiday in India. Hence, banks, schools, colleges, the stock market and other public offices will be closed on this day.

 

Why is Good Friday not celebrated?

Good Friday is a day of mourning for Christians across the world due to the death of Jesus Christ on this day. It is a day to reflect on the suffering of Christ rather than celebration.

How is Good Friday observed?

The observance of Good Friday may vary across various denominations of Christianity. Special services to commemorate the death of Jesus Christ are held in churches. These include readings on crucifixion along with prayers of forgiveness.

Some believers also reflect “The Seven Last Words”, which refers to the last statements of Jesus Christ before death. Some Christians observe fasts or abstain from certain foods as a mark of respect for the sacrifice of Christ.

 

Why is it called Good Friday?

Even though Good Friday is a day of mourning, it is called “good” as Christians consider the crucifixion of Jesus Christ is considered to a sacrifice for the salvation of humanity and an act of love and redemption, a core belief of Christianity.

 

 

 

