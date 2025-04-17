Good Friday 2025: See 20 messages, quotes and Bible verses you can share with family and friends

Christians across the globe observe Good Friday to mark the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. A day to reflect, pray and remember the sacrifice of Jesus Christ for humanity, Good Friday carries a message of love, hope and redemption.
Good Friday commemorates the crucifixion and death of Jesus Christ. It is observed on the Friday of Holy Week, ending with Easter on Sunday.
According to the Bible, Jesus Christ gave his life on the cross as a sacrifice for the sins of humanity.
Good Friday is marked as a government holiday in India. Hence, banks, schools, colleges, the stock market and other public offices will be closed on this day.