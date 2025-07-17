‘Good work isn’t enough’: Pune man shares 4 habits that got him promoted. Internet reacts

How do you get noticed at work? According to a Pune-based professional, it’s not just about doing good work—it’s about making sure the right people see it.

Rohit Yadav, a tech professional, recently shared an Instagram post about feeling stuck in his career despite being consistent and hardworking. He eventually realised that his efforts weren’t translating into visibility or growth. That’s when he began experimenting with four simple workplace habits, small changes that ultimately helped him stand out and secure a promotion.

His post, which has now gone viral, is sparking conversations online about visibility, performance, and how promotions really happen in modern workplaces.

4 habits that helped him break through Yadav admits that the transformation didn’t happen overnight, but building these habits gradually made a noticeable difference in how his work was perceived.

Weekly wins Every Friday, he wrote down three achievements from the week, big or small.

“It helped me get clarity on what I’d accomplished and made performance reviews a lot easier.”

Monthly manager updates Once a month, he’d message his manager with a short update focused only on outcomes and learnings.

“No fluff, just results. It made me visible without sounding like I was bragging.”

Asking for growth feedback In one-on-one meetings, Yadav started asking: “What do I need to improve to be seen as ready for the next level?”

This opened the door to honest feedback and signalled that he was serious about growth.

Speaking up in meetings Even if it was just a comment or observation, Yadav made sure to speak up in team meetings.

“It built my presence. Silent contributors often go unnoticed.”

Reactions online: Insightful or idealistic?

While many praised his strategy as practical and actionable, others were quick to point out that these habits are most effective in supportive and transparent workplaces. In more toxic or biased environments, they said, such tactics might not have the same impact.

A user wrote, “I have tried some of your points, especially 2, never worked for me. I believe you need to have a supportive manager who actually listens and cares.”

Another user wrote, “One of my colleagues shared one of the three things mentioned... Manager said why are you sending these mails.. what work you did is not that big and impacting that you have to do all this.. this is your job Don't show off. I don't think these days any manager cares that much... With effort and smart work, you will only get work. Nothing else. So take breaks.. go for a chai-sutta.. go out for a walk.. chill with team mates... Atleast will have some memories.”

“With this i am getting more work and promise for next good increment,” the third user commented.