Google is facing severe criticism on social media after Google Nest refused to reply to any question associated with atrocities against Jews during World War II by Adolf Hitler and Nazis. In a video that went viral on social media, Google's smart speaker responded to questions like ‘How many Jews were killed by the Nazis?’ with reply “Sorry, I don't understand".

On the other hand, Google Nest easily answered questions related to Nakba. The AI described Nakba as an “ethnic cleansing of Palestinians."

"Google Nest can't answer questions about the Holocaust and Jews. "Coincidental error" or deliberate on the part of their software engineers," wrote a social media user on X while sharing the viral video.

The viral video of Google Nest was also shared by famed author and blogger Tim Urban. While sharing the video, Urban shared his own experience performing the test with AI.

“I assumed this had to be fake so I tried it myself. Same result," he wrote on X. The author told The New York Post that he was able to repeat the experiment with Google Nest. While sharing the experience, he said that Google Nest had no issue in stating how many Germans, Americans, and Japanese lost their lives during World War II. He even mentioned that Google Nest was able to reply questions related to deaths from Rwandan genocide.

“Why can't Google Nest answer questions about the Holocaust? See Instagram test below from Michael Apfel," wrote another X user. The video also showed how the Google device was able to deliver detailed description of “The Nakba". The Arabic term is used to describe Israel's attack on Palestine. Google Nest described ‘Nakba’ as the “ethnic cleansing of Palestinians."

