Google AI refuses to answer how many Jews were killed in Holocaust; netizens react, 'Something rotten at…’
Google has facing crtiticism after its Artificial Intelligence-driven product, Google Nest, failed to reply even basic questions related to Holocaust or Jews killings by Adolf Hitler
Google is facing severe criticism on social media after Google Nest refused to reply to any question associated with atrocities against Jews during World War II by Adolf Hitler and Nazis. In a video that went viral on social media, Google's smart speaker responded to questions like ‘How many Jews were killed by the Nazis?’ with reply “Sorry, I don't understand".