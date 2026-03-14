Google celebrates invention of ‘π’ with innovative Pi Day 2026 doodle

Pi Day 2026 is celebrated every year on 14 March acknowledging the importance of the mathematical constant π, also known as pi. Honouring the mathematical legacy, this day is celebrated by pi enthusiasts worldwide. Visible worldwide, this interactive and colourful doodle commemorates the significance of this mathematical innovation.

What is pi? Pi is the ratio between the circumference of a circle and its diameter whose first three and most recognized digits are 3.14. π is an irrational number that is used in many formulae across mathematics and physics. This implies that its decimal representation is non-terminating and non-repeating.

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The description with Google's doodle states, “This Doodle celebrates the numerical constant pi (π), highlighting the foundational geometry first used to calculate its limits. Long before modern technology, the Greek mathematician Archimedes popularized an innovative approach.”

History and significance of pi Several mathematicians calculated the value of pi by various methods, including Archimedes, Fibonacci, François Viète, Adriaan van Roomen, and Gottfried Wilhelm Leibniz. However, it was Welsh mathematician William Jones who introduced the Greek letter π in 1706 to represent the ratio of a circle's circumference.

Around 250 BC, the Greek mathematician Archimedes approximated the value of pi by sandwiching a circle between two 96-sided polygons to determine its precise upper and lower bounds.

The earliest known official or large-scale celebration of Pi Day dates back to 1988. It was American physicist Larry Shaw who organized the first large-scale celebration of Pi Day at the San Francisco Exploratorium which continues to hold Pi Day celebrations to this day. Pi Day became a national celebration across the United States after the US House of Representatives passed a non-binding resolution (HRES 224) on 12 March 2009, recognizing 14 March as National Pi Day.

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As a tradition, people eat pie on Pi Day because the two words are homophones. Since pies are usually round, this dish serves as an ideal way to celebrate Pi Day.

Who holds Guinness World Records for memorizing the most digits of pi? Indian-origin man Rajveer Meena holds the record for memorizing most decimal places of Pi, as much as 70,0000 at the VIT University, Vellore, India, on 21 March 2015.