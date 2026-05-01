Google celebrates Labour Day with vibrant Doodle, honours contribution of workers worldwide who ‘shape modern workplace’

Google released a doodle on the occasion of International Labour Day which is celebrated every year on 1 March. This illustration will be visible to users across the world. This doodle emphasizes that society functions because of collective effort, every job—big or small—is important. It recognizes workers' contribution across all sectors as the image in bright, bold colors is symbolic of energy and diversity.

The description with this doodle states, “In honor of Labour Day, this Doodle recognizes the workers and advocates who helped shape the modern workplace.”

The first letter 'G' shows a worker involved in maintenance work as he can be seen repairing a pipe. The second letter 'O' shows person holding an X-ray image, symbolizes healthcare workers and medical staff. The third letter ‘O’ depicts a delivery or logistics worker carrying a box, representing supply chain, delivery, and warehouse workers. The fourth and fifth letters ‘G’ and ‘L’ have a combined depiction of a technician fixing or installing something, symbolizing technical workers, electricians and field engineers. The last letter ‘E’ shows a person arranging plants on shelves, representing farmers, gardeners, and agricultural workers.

All you need to know about International Labour Day Also known as May Day, International Labour Day is a celebration of labourers and the working classes. It is a day to recognize the contribution, hard work, perseverance and dedication of the working class that has shaped societies and economies across the globe.

History and significance of Labour Day The origin of this day can be traced back to the late 19th century, to the time when the Industrial Revolution was at its peak. On 21 April 1856, Australian workers in Melbourne undertook a mass stoppage as they lobbied for eight-hour workday, according to the UN. This day commemorates eight-hour day movement, which advocated eight hours for work, eight hours for recreation and eight hours for rest. This inspired Indian workers in Chennai to celebrate first Labour Day on 1 May 1923 which was organised by the Labour Kisan Party of Hindustan.

May 1 is observed as a public holiday in several countries, including Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, South Africa, Tunisia, Tanzania, Zimbabwe, Russia and China.

International Labour Organization on work environment Advocating for a healthy psychosocial working environment, International Labour Organization states, “The psychosocial working environment is defined by how work is designed, organized and managed, and the organizational practices that shape everyday working conditions. Psychosocial factors – such as workload and working time, role clarity, autonomy, support, and fair and transparent processes – strongly influence how work is experienced and affect workers’ safety, health and performance.”

It further notes, “When psychosocial factors harm workers, they become hazards which, alongside physical, chemical and biological types, must be addressed and managed to ensure safe and healthy working environments.”