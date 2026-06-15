Google CEO and Stanford alumnus Sundar Pichai faces student protests at University's commencement ceremony | Video

Stanford University's commencement ceremony on Sunday was disrupted when a group of students walked out while Google chief executive officer (CEO) Sundar Pichai was delivering his address. Videos circulating on social media showed large numbers of students leaving the stadium in their graduation gowns and caps, while Pichai continued delivering his speech.

According to a New York Post report, several also chanted “Free, free Palestine.”

"I must warn you all, this is only the second commencement speech that I have ever given. The first was literally in my backyard," Pichai can be heard saying.

Pichai, a Stanford alumnus, faced protests from a section of graduates over Google's contract with the Israeli government.

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Protest centred on Project Nimbus While Pichai largely steered clear of artificial intelligence during his keynote address - despite the subject often drawing criticism at public events - he nevertheless faced protests over Google's involvement in Project Nimbus.

The demonstration focused on Project Nimbus, a $1.2 billion cloud computing and AI contract awarded by the Israeli government to Google and Amazon. Stanford Students for Justice in Palestine had announced the walkout several weeks earlier, arguing that the project supports Israeli government operations amid the continuing conflict in Gaza.

Pichai's message focused on optimism Rather than speaking about AI, Pichai centred his remarks on optimism.

“Choose optimism,” he told students at the graduation ceremony. “It’s easy to look at the news of the day and think that we’re living in uniquely challenging times. For me, it’s helpful to remember that each generation has faced hardship in their own way. We don’t get to choose the world we graduate into, but we do get to choose how we frame our circumstances.”

Stanford alumnus returns as keynote speaker Pichai, who earned a master's degree in Materials Science and Engineering from Stanford University in 1995, was selected earlier this year as the keynote speaker for the university's 135th commencement ceremony, held on 14 June.

Pichai declines to respond to questions on protest Later, as he exited Stanford Stadium, a BBC journalist approached him and asked whether he had any response to the student protest. Pichai declined to comment and continued walking without answering.

“Mr Pichai, any reaction to the protestors today,” the journalist was heard asking. However, Pichai turned away and ignored the question.

After leaving the ceremony, many students attended a separate gathering known as the "People's Commencement", which featured Mahmoud Khalil as its keynote speaker, according to SFGate.