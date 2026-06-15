Google CEO and Stanford alumnus Sundar Pichai faces student protests at University's commencement ceremony | Video

Stanford University's commencement ceremony on Sunday was disrupted when a group of students walked out while Google chief executive officer (CEO) Sundar Pichai was delivering his address. Videos circulating on social media showed large numbers of students leaving the stadium in their graduation gowns and caps, while Pichai continued delivering his speech.

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According to a New York Post report, several also chanted “Free, free Palestine.”

"I must warn you all, this is only the second commencement speech that I have ever given. The first was literally in my backyard," Pichai can be heard saying.

Pichai, a Stanford alumnus, faced protests from a section of graduates over Google's contract with the Israeli government.

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Protest centred on Project Nimbus While Pichai largely steered clear of artificial intelligence during his keynote address - despite the subject often drawing criticism at public events - he nevertheless faced protests over Google's involvement in Project Nimbus.

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The demonstration focused on Project Nimbus, a $1.2 billion cloud computing and AI contract awarded by the Israeli government to Google and Amazon. Stanford Students for Justice in Palestine had announced the walkout several weeks earlier, arguing that the project supports Israeli government operations amid the continuing conflict in Gaza.

Pichai's message focused on optimism Rather than speaking about AI, Pichai centred his remarks on optimism.

“Choose optimism,” he told students at the graduation ceremony. “It’s easy to look at the news of the day and think that we’re living in uniquely challenging times. For me, it’s helpful to remember that each generation has faced hardship in their own way. We don’t get to choose the world we graduate into, but we do get to choose how we frame our circumstances.”

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Stanford alumnus returns as keynote speaker Pichai, who earned a master's degree in Materials Science and Engineering from Stanford University in 1995, was selected earlier this year as the keynote speaker for the university's 135th commencement ceremony, held on 14 June.

Pichai declines to respond to questions on protest Later, as he exited Stanford Stadium, a BBC journalist approached him and asked whether he had any response to the student protest. Pichai declined to comment and continued walking without answering.

“Mr Pichai, any reaction to the protestors today,” the journalist was heard asking. However, Pichai turned away and ignored the question.

After leaving the ceremony, many students attended a separate gathering known as the "People's Commencement", which featured Mahmoud Khalil as its keynote speaker, according to SFGate.

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Khalil was detained by US immigration authorities for more than 100 days in connection with his involvement in pro-Palestinian activism at Columbia University in 2024.

About the Author Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in...Read More ✕ Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity.



With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture.



She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes.



Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.

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