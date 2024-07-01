Hello User
Business News/ News / Trends/  Google dedicates today's Doodle to France Parliamentary Elections Results 2024

Google dedicates today's Doodle to France Parliamentary Elections Results 2024

Google Doodle Today: July 1'st Google Doodle is dedicated to France Parliamentary Elections Result 2024, set to be announced today, Monday.

Google Doodle Today: Google has shared Doodle on France Parliamentary Elections Results 2024

Google Doodle Today: Google improvised its search engine logo with the French flag to mark the announcement of the results of the France Parliamentary Elections 2024 on Monday, July 1. The results of the France Parliamentary Elections will be announced today.

Country's far right party is leading the race after winning the first round of parliamentary election on Sunday. Exit polls have shown that the final result is uncertain.

(More to come)

