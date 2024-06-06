Google Doddle celebrates Sweden's National Day. Know history and other details here
Google Doodle Today: Sweden National Day on June 6 celebrates the country's progress and patriotism. Activities include parades, rallies, concerts, and children presenting flowers to the royal family at Skansen.
Google Doodle Today: Google Doodle on June 6 commemorates Sweden's National Day or the Sveriges Nationaldag. As per Google, on this day in 1523, Gustav Eriksson Vasa became Sweden's first king after leading the nation to independence from foreign rule. The Google Doodle for June 6 features Sweden’s blue and yellow national flag waving with "Google" creatively incorporated below it.