Google Doodle Today: Google Doodle on June 6 commemorates Sweden's National Day or the Sveriges Nationaldag . As per Google, on this day in 1523, Gustav Eriksson Vasa became Sweden's first king after leading the nation to independence from foreign rule. The Google Doodle for June 6 features Sweden’s blue and yellow national flag waving with "Google" creatively incorporated below it.

In 2004, this historic event was then officially designated as a public holiday and has since become a day of Swedish patriotism and pride.

To celebrate Sweden National Day, people celebrate their country's progress and participate in grand events such as parades, rallies, and concerts.

Moreover, as per Google Doodle's description, children specially present flowers to the royal family at Skansen, the largest open-air museum in the world.

As per the Skansen official website, for Sweden National Day, a variety of activities has been organised for all ages right from morning to evening at Skansen right from Walking Orchestra, designing your flag, summer music in Seglora Church, or picnic in the park.

Apart from this, people also celebrate this day with picnics and feasts featuring Swedish delicacies like gräddtårta med jordgubbar (strawberry cream cake), smörgåstårta (seafood sandwich cake), and fläderblomssaft (juice made from elderflower syrup), Google Doodle description states.

Meanwhile, Google Doodle today is also celebrating the work of Chicana lesbian activist, feminist, and author Jeanne Córdova, the key leader in the LGBTQ+ rights movement in several countries, including the US, Mexico, etc.

