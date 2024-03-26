Google Doodle: A vibrant display of red and green graced the Google homepage – a tribute to Bangladesh's Independence Day. This annual tradition by the search engine giant celebrates the rich history and enduring spirit of the South Asian nation.

On March 26, 2024, Google honoured Bangladesh's Independence Day with a special Doodle on its homepage, celebrating the nation's hard-won freedom from Pakistan. The Doodle artwork features the national flag of Bangladesh, depicting a red circle on a green background.

“Today’s Doodle celebrates Independence Day in Bangladesh. The public holiday marks the moment Sheikh Mujibur Rahman declared independence on this day in 1971," Google Doodle describes.

Bangladesh's journey to independence was a long and arduous one, marked by immense sacrifice and struggle. The roots of the movement can be traced back to 1947 when the British Indian Empire was partitioned into two independent nations – India and Pakistan. East Pakistan, which later became Bangladesh, was geographically separated from the western wing by over 1,000 miles of Indian territory.

Bangladesh Independence Day History Tensions escalated as East Pakistanis grew increasingly dissatisfied with the political and economic domination by West Pakistan. The catalyst for the independence movement was the general election of 1970, where the Awami League, led by Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, won a landslide victory. However, the government in West Pakistan refused to acknowledge the results, leading to widespread protests and civil disobedience.

On March 26, 1971, after a brutal crackdown by Pakistani forces, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman declared East Pakistan's independence as the sovereign nation of Bangladesh. A bitter nine-month war ensued, resulting in the loss of millions of lives and immense suffering. Finally, on December 16, 1971, the Pakistani military surrendered to the allied forces of Bangladesh and India, marking the birth of the new nation.

How is Bangladesh Independence Day celebrated? Today, Bangladesh Independence Day is celebrated with great fervor across the country and by Bangladeshi communities worldwide. Parades, cultural programs, and tributes to the martyrs of the liberation war are held to commemorate the sacrifices made for freedom. The day holds immense significance as it symbolizes the resilience and determination of the Bangladeshi people in the face of adversity.

