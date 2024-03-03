Google Doodle celebrates Bulgaria Liberation Day. Know history, significance and more
Google Doodle celebrated Bulgarian Liberation Day, a national holiday marking the country's liberation from Ottoman rule on March 3, 2024. This historic event, achieved through the signing of the Treaty of San Stefano, brought an end to nearly five centuries of Ottoman domination and paved the way for the establishment of the modern Bulgarian state.