Google Doodle celebrated Bulgarian Liberation Day, a national holiday marking the country's liberation from Ottoman rule on March 3, 2024. This historic event, achieved through the signing of the Treaty of San Stefano, brought an end to nearly five centuries of Ottoman domination and paved the way for the establishment of the modern Bulgarian state. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On March 3, 2024, Bulgaria celebrates its Liberation Day, a national holiday marking the country's freedom from Ottoman rule after nearly 500 years. This significant date coincides with the signing of the Treaty of San Stefano in 1878, which officially recognized Bulgaria as an independent state. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The celebration honours not just the date but also the spirit and resilience of the Bulgarian people. The journey to freedom began centuries ago with the establishment of the First Bulgarian Empire in 681 AD. However, the empire's fall in 1396 led to Ottoman rule for nearly five centuries. During this period, the Bulgarian spirit of independence remained strong, exemplified by uprisings against Ottoman control in 1875 and 1876, though tragically met with significant loss of life.

The tide turned in 1877 when Tsar Alexander II of Russia led forces against the Ottomans. The eventual signing of the Treaty of San Stefano on March 3rd, 1878, marked a pivotal moment, formally acknowledging Bulgaria's independence and paving the way for the establishment of the modern Bulgarian state.

The Google Doodle today features the Bulgarian flag, its three horizontal stripes symbolizing the country's rich history and aspirations. The white stripe represents peace, the green stripe signifies the fertile land and agricultural wealth, and the red stripe embodies the courage and determination of the Bulgarian people. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Through its Doodle, Google acknowledged the importance of Bulgarian Liberation Day not only for Bulgarians but for the global community.

