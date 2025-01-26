Google Doodle celebrates India’s 76th Republic Day with wildlife-themed illustration. Here’s what it represents

Google celebrated India's 76th Republic Day with a special doodle that represented the country's rich diversity and national pride.

The colourful wildlife-themed illustration, created by Pune-based artist Rohan Dahotre, features a number of animals representing various regions of India, woven into the letters of 'GOOGLE' to resemble a lively 'wildlife parade'.

Among the highlights are a peacock in flight, a crocodile, a snow leopard dressed in traditional Ladakhi attire, a tiger sporting a dhoti-kurta while playing a musical instrument, and an antelope carrying a ceremonial staff.

What this Google Doodle represents? Rohan Dahotre, a wildlife illustrator who created the illustration, said his "initial thoughts centered around showcasing the unity of people from diverse cultures coming together to celebrate."

"My goal was to create a doodle that was not only colorful but also inclusive, representing a wide spectrum of Indians to ensure it resonated with everyone.

As a wildlife illustrator, I also considered incorporating animals dressed in traditional human attire, an idea that was met with enthusiasm," he said.

Rohan Dahotre, said he is a always inspired by India's rich and diverse culture.

"Often described as a land of 'unity in diversity,' India beautifully reflects this spirit through its people coming together from various cultural backgrounds," he said.

"My illustration also draws inspiration from the diverse wildlife of my nation. India boasts incredible biodiversity, from the cold, snowy regions of the Himalayas in the north to the lush rainforests of the Western Ghats in the south, where new species are still being discovered at this moment," Dahotre said.

He added, "The country's varied habitats include deserts, wetlands, grasslands, lakes, and seas, each home to unique flora and fauna. My aim was not only to highlight India's regions, cultures, and geographical richness."

What message this Google Doodle convey? Dahotre said the first message is about maintaining unity in diversity. "This is the essence of what Republic Day teaches us - how people from different cultures come together as one for the nation. I believe this principle should extend beyond India to the entire world. The 21st century should not stand for war but for acceptance and peace. Together, all nations can embrace their differences and unite for the betterment of humanity," he said.

