 Google Doodle celebrates Kuwait National Day on February 25; Know its significance, history and more | Mint
Active Stocks
Fri Feb 23 2024 15:58:13
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 145.50 -0.24%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 759.40 -0.86%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,420.90 0.08%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 337.70 -0.54%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 411.60 -0.65%
Business News/ News / Trends/  Google Doodle celebrates Kuwait National Day on February 25; Know its significance, history and more
BackBack

Google Doodle celebrates Kuwait National Day on February 25; Know its significance, history and more

 Livemint

Kuwait National Day: Google Doodle celebrates Kuwait National Day by featuring the Kuwaiti National Flag.

Google Doodle: Kuwait celebrates its National Day on February 25.Premium
Google Doodle: Kuwait celebrates its National Day on February 25.

Kuwait National Day: Google Doodle celebrates Kuwait National Day with a vibrant and interactive doodle, showcasing the nation's rich culture and heritage, on February 25, 2024. The doodle featured iconic landmarks like the Kuwait Towers and the Grand Mosque, alongside traditional Kuwaiti attire and celebratory elements like fireworks and flags.

Kuwait National Day marks the country's independence from the British protectorate in 1961. The day is marked by national pride and festivities, with parades, cultural performances, and fireworks displays lighting up the skies.

A peak into Kuwaiti culture

This day celebrates the rise of Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salim Al-Sabah to power in 1950. He's remembered as a key figure in securing Kuwait's independence from Britain in 1961, ending its protectorate status. During his reign, Kuwait also established its constitution and parliament. Sheikh Abdullah Al-Sabah is widely considered the architect of Kuwaiti independence and is honoured for his role in shaping the nation's future.

Kuwait has utilised its natural resources to surcharge its economic growth and development while also investing in ways to promote innovation, entrepreneurship, and sustainability.

One of the crucial points of Kuwait National Day celebrations is the colourful parades and cultural events that happen across the country. Kuwaiti citizens and residents gather to be a part of impressive displays of traditional music, dance, and folklore, displaying Kuwait's vibrant cultural identity. The festivities also include military displays, showing the country's commitment to national defence and security.

How does Kuwait celebrate its National Day?

The celebration often starts with the hoisting of the Kuwaiti flag in public places, including schools, government buildings, and private residences. Streets, buildings, and cars are adorned with Kuwaiti flags and decorations in the national colours of green, white, red, and black, creating a festive atmosphere throughout the nation.

As evening falls, spectacular fireworks light up the sky in major cities of Kuwait. The breathtaking pyrotechnic shows are enjoyed by people of all ages and are a symbol of joy and celebration, as per various reports.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 25 Feb 2024, 06:32 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App