Kuwait National Day: Google Doodle celebrates Kuwait National Day with a vibrant and interactive doodle, showcasing the nation's rich culture and heritage, on February 25, 2024. The doodle featured iconic landmarks like the Kuwait Towers and the Grand Mosque, alongside traditional Kuwaiti attire and celebratory elements like fireworks and flags. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kuwait National Day marks the country's independence from the British protectorate in 1961. The day is marked by national pride and festivities, with parades, cultural performances, and fireworks displays lighting up the skies.

A peak into Kuwaiti culture This day celebrates the rise of Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salim Al-Sabah to power in 1950. He's remembered as a key figure in securing Kuwait's independence from Britain in 1961, ending its protectorate status. During his reign, Kuwait also established its constitution and parliament. Sheikh Abdullah Al-Sabah is widely considered the architect of Kuwaiti independence and is honoured for his role in shaping the nation's future. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kuwait has utilised its natural resources to surcharge its economic growth and development while also investing in ways to promote innovation, entrepreneurship, and sustainability.

One of the crucial points of Kuwait National Day celebrations is the colourful parades and cultural events that happen across the country. Kuwaiti citizens and residents gather to be a part of impressive displays of traditional music, dance, and folklore, displaying Kuwait's vibrant cultural identity. The festivities also include military displays, showing the country's commitment to national defence and security.

How does Kuwait celebrate its National Day? The celebration often starts with the hoisting of the Kuwaiti flag in public places, including schools, government buildings, and private residences. Streets, buildings, and cars are adorned with Kuwaiti flags and decorations in the national colours of green, white, red, and black, creating a festive atmosphere throughout the nation. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As evening falls, spectacular fireworks light up the sky in major cities of Kuwait. The breathtaking pyrotechnic shows are enjoyed by people of all ages and are a symbol of joy and celebration, as per various reports.

